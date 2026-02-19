1 Day International CRS & FATCA Reporting & Compliance Course: Master Form 8966 Reporting, CRS XML Validation & EU DAC7 Implementation (March 13th, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRS & FATCA Reporting & Compliance (Mar 13th - Mar 14th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Learn US FATCA and Global CRS Regulatory Disclosures Requirements and best Reporting Practices across various Jurisdictions around the world. Practical 1 day workshop with exercises and specific data fields requirements.



This full day workshop provides a comprehensive and practical overview of the FATCA and CRS regimes, explaining the regulatory complexity and providing operational clarity for key obligations. The course explores the regulatory foundations of the regulations, key political drivers, and broadening jurisdictional scope of both frameworks. Key definitions of Financial Institutions, Reportable Persons, and Reportable Accounts, are discussed, and delegates are provided with the tools to accurately classify their client base and obligations.



The course focuses on key compliance imperatives such as due diligence. Step-by-step procedures are illustrated through practical exercises for both pre-existing and new accounts, and for individuals/entities, highlighting differences between FATCA's indicia-based approach and CRS's residency-based model. The workshop modules tackle the challenges of entity classification, using real-world case studies to navigate the complexities of Active vs. Passive NFEs and identification of Controlling Persons.



The course provides key insights into FATCA and CRS implementation and reporting by jurisdictions. The break-down of specific data fields required for Form 8966 and the CRS XML schema are provided, addressing common data gaps and validation issues. The workshop also addresses recent developments, including the new Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) and the EU's DAC7, preparing delegates for the next wave of regulatory change. Delegates will be able to achieve the knowledge and methodologies required for building a defensible compliance program, focusing on governance, audit trails, and the systems and controls necessary to mitigate risk and withstand regulatory scrutiny.





Key Topics Covered:



Timing: Start: 9 a.m. - Finish: 5 p. m.

Regulatory Background & Foundational Concepts

Background & Policy Drivers: FATCA (2010) vs CRS (2014)

Key Concepts: Withholding vs. Reporting

Timeline & Evolution

Scope of Entities and Exemptions, Scope of Individuals/Reportable Persons, Scope of Transactions & Accounts

Jurisdictional Scope, Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs), Account Definition & Look-Through

Due Diligence Procedures - Theory & Application



The Due Diligence hierarchy: new vs. pre-existing, individual vs.Entity Accounts

FATCA Indicia: Understanding the 5 key flags and the electronic search requirement

CRS Self-Certification: obtaining, validating, and relying on forms W-8/W-9/CRS

Pre-existing Account Due Diligence: applying the monetary thresholds and simplified procedures

Exercise: Analyzing client files to identify indicia and resolve account status

US FATCA: Detailed Field & Product Requirements



Core Data Fields: Individual Accounts, Entity Accounts, Controlling Persons

GIIN (Global Intermediary Identification Number) for FFIs, Withholding agents

Product Scope: Depository Accounts, Custodial Accounts, Investment Entities

Documentary vs. Electronic Indicia Searches, Withholding & Chapter 4, US vs. Non-US Payor considerations

Form 8966 Reporting requirements and examples

CRS Requirements: UK, Europe, MENA & APAC



CRS Data Fields: The Common Standard, TIN Focus & Date of Birth, Jurisdictional Linking

Controlling Persons (CPs) & Beneficial Ownership

Jurisdiction specific considerations:

UK - HMRC Reporting, UK FIs reporting, Domestic guidance from the FCA

EU - DAC2 & Amendments, country specific jurisdictional requirements

MENA - The UAE Model including specific registration procedures, entities in DIFC/ADGM hubs

APAC - Singapore IRAS portal, Hong Kong's IRD, Investment Entities, family offices

Product Specific requirements (eg Cash Value Insurance)

Investment Entities in CRS, Entity Classification & Controlling Persons

CRS XML Schema requirements and Examples

Key Data Challenges & Implementation Considerations



Data Sourcing & Fragmentation - Client, Trustee, Partnership, Foundation, beneficial owner datasets, onboarding (KYC), trading, and custody system data challenges

TIN Collection & Validation, OECD-validated TIN formats

Residency Self-Certification Issues (Forms W-8 & W-9), Entity Classification Complexity, Controlling Person Identification

Process and Procedures: Due diligence procedures for Pre-existing vs. New Accounts, Systematic vs. Manual Processes, Change in Circumstance Management

Reporting Format & XML Schema: creation, validation, and submission of FATCA (Form 8966) and CRS reporting in specific XML schemas

Documentation & Audit Trail, controls and governance, preparing for HMRC/IRS Regulatory Exam or Tax Audit

Current Developments, Horizon Scanning & Controls



CRS Avoidance & Non-Compliance Crackdowns

DAC7 & The Digital Platform Economy, Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), Data Privacy & Security (GDPR)

Enhanced Systems & Controls Expectations, Penalties & Enforcement Trends, Jurisdictional Expansion

Common Reporting & Due Diligence Standards (CDS), Technology & RegTech Solutions

Finish around 5 p.m.





Speaker



The Training Director is an industry advisor and regulatory expert with over 24 years of experience in investment banking, private banking, wealth and asset management regulations and Regulatory Technology (RegTech). He is an industry expert in Financial Regulation, regulatory and tax reporting disclosures, and covers all the key banking and finance regulations across US, EMEA and APAC including CRS / FATCA, AML/Financial Crime, CASS, IFR/IFD, Dodd Frank, COREP/FINREP, Basel III, HKMA MAS and SFC, SMCR, and ESG Regulations.



He combines experience in strategic regulatory topics including covering reporting and processes, and incorporating risk and governance policies.



His recent key engagements include banks such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Barclays, and buy side firms such as T. Rowe Price, Ruffer, M&G and Investec Asset Management, to name a few. He is also a member and advisor of industry association committees for regulatory consultations with bodies such as ESMA, FCA, PRA/Bank of England and SEC.





