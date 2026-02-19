Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of REGENXBIO, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises REGENXBIO, Inc., (“REGENXBIO” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RGNX) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 9, 2022 and January 27, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). REGENXBIO investors have until April 14, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

REGENXBIO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects. REGENXBIO is developing product candidate RGX-111, a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), also known as Hurler syndrome.

The REGENXBIO class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period disseminated false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the efficacy and safety of its RGX-111 trial study.

The REGENXBIO investor class action lawsuit alleges that on January 28, 2026. REGENXBIO announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on its investigational gene therapy RGX-111. In pertinent part, defendants allegedly announced that an intraventricular CNS tumor was found in a participant treated in its RGX-111 Phase I/II study. On this news, the price of REGENXBIO fell nearly 18%, according to the complaint.

