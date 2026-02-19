Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, (“China Liberal” or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: CLEUF) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 22, 2025 and January 30, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). China Liberal investors have until March 31, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/china-liberal-education-holdings-limited. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, China Liberal utilized illegal means of obtaining value of the Company's public listing – coordinating with criminal scammers to carry out a pump-and-dump scheme involving the Company's shares. The complaint alleges that scammers recruited victims through advertisements on Facebook and Instagram social media platforms promoting supposed investment clubs associated with celebrities, well-known investors, and advisory firms. Victims were led to WhatsApp groups, where scammers posed as financial advisors and encouraged victims to purchase securities whose prices the scammers were manipulating so that their co-conspirators could unload their holdings at artificially inflated prices, reaping massive illegal profits. Plaintiffs allege that the market became aware of this fraud on January 30, 2025, and that as a result, the stock price immediately collapsed, harming investors in excess of $300 million.

