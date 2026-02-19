Wound Dressings Market - 65% Share for Advanced Dressing in 2025 as Europe Set to Record 4.51% CAGR Through 2031, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the wound dressings market size is valued at USD 5.42 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 6.47 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.62% during the 2026–2031 forecast period. The market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, increasing surgical procedures, and growing demand for advanced wound care products. Hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and home healthcare providers are increasingly adopting modern wound dressings designed to enhance healing, reduce infection risk, and improve patient comfort.

The wound dressings market is expanding as healthcare systems respond to the growing burden of diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and post-surgical wounds. Advanced dressings, including foam, hydrocolloid, alginate, and antimicrobial variants, are gaining traction due to their ability to maintain optimal moisture balance and support faster tissue regeneration. These products are increasingly replacing traditional wound care materials in clinical settings.

Wound Dressings Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the wound dressings market, supported by well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of advanced wound care practices, and increasing demand for outpatient and home-based treatment solutions. The region continues to witness strong adoption of premium and specialty wound dressings.

represents a significant share of the wound dressings market, supported by well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of advanced wound care practices, and increasing demand for outpatient and home-based treatment solutions. The region continues to witness strong adoption of premium and specialty wound dressings. Europe also holds a notable position in the market, driven by rising healthcare expenditure and structured wound management protocols across hospitals and long-term care facilities.

also holds a notable position in the market, driven by rising healthcare expenditure and structured wound management protocols across hospitals and long-term care facilities. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing patient awareness, and rising incidence of chronic diseases in key countries.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/wound-dressings-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Wound Dressings Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Advanced Wound Care Products

Advanced wound dressings are increasingly preferred due to their enhanced healing properties, reduced dressing change frequency, and improved patient outcomes.

Rising Focus on Home Healthcare and Outpatient Care

The shift toward home-based wound management and shorter hospital stays is supporting demand for easy-to-use and effective wound dressing solutions.

Wound Dressings Market Segmentation Overview

By Type

Advanced Wound Dressings

Foams

Hydrocolloids



Films

Alginates

Hydrogels

Collagens & ECM

Antimicrobial / Silver

Super-absorbent Polymers

Interactive Smart Dressings

Traditional Wound Dressings

Bandages

Gauzes

Sponges & Pads

Cotton Rolls & Others

By Application

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous & Arterial Ulcers

Burns

Other Chronic / Acute Wounds

By End User



Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Specialty Wound Clinics

Home-Healthcare Settings

Other End User

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/wound-dressings-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Wound Dressings Market Competitive Outlook

The wound dressings market features established medical device manufacturers and specialized wound care companies. Market participants are focusing on product innovation, expanding advanced dressing portfolios, and strengthening distribution networks to meet evolving clinical requirements across healthcare settings.

Wound Dressing Companies Include:

Solventum Corporation

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group

Mölnlycke Health Care

Coloplast

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence

Advanced Wound Care Management Market Size

The advanced wound care management market is estimated at USD 13.44 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 18.22 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, increasing surgical procedures, and growing adoption of advanced dressings and biologics in hospital and home care settings.

Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Group PLC, Coloplast A/S, Mölnlycke Health Care AB and Solventum are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the advanced wound care management market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-advanced-wound-care-management-market-industry/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

General Surgical Devices Market Share

The general surgical devices market is expected to grow from USD 21.32 billion in 2026 to USD 30.79 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.62% over the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by increasing surgical volumes, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and continued advancements in surgical instrumentation and operating room technologies.

Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun SE, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, DePuy & Robotics) and Stryker Corporation are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the general surgical devices market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-general-surgical-devices-market-industry/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Hydrogel Dressing Market Growth

The hydrogel dressing market is estimated at USD 0.95 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.92%. Growth is driven by increasing demand for moisture-retentive wound care solutions, rising incidence of burns and chronic wounds, and expanding use of advanced wound dressings across healthcare facilities.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.