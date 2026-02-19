New Christian Nonfiction Demonstrates That It’s Okay Not to Have All The Answers… So Long As You Trust the One Who Does

Charleston, SC, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing eagerly announces the release of author Ron Thomas’ Christian living memoir, The God of All Seasons.

Published posthumously, The God of All Seasons is a heartfelt memoir in which author Ron Thomas reflects on his life during his final months. The stirring narrative encompasses moments of dejection, the challenges of ministry, and the heartaches that accompany personal loss. Throughout his experiences, he highlights the miraculous events that punctuated his life, showcasing the power of faith and surrender.

Beyond the narrative’s chapters, The God of All Seasons reminds us that every season of life has a purpose—and we are never alone with our struggles in those seasons. Ron's message resonates deeply as he illustrates through his own life and experiences that we are simply the “glove”, relying on God’s hand to work in and through us.

The God of All Seasons: For Normal and Common People Like Us is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Charles Ronald Thomas (1944-2023) was a transformative figure in the Christian community, evolving from a rebellious preacher’s kid and drug-addicted adult into a beloved pastor, missionary, and mentor. His journey of faith began when he understood God is not a punisher but a loving Father. A graduate of RHEMA College, Ron pastored multiple churches across various states and served as a missionary in numerous countries. He inspired thousands through his sermons but found true joy in intimate conversations sharing the gospel. Ron is the author of Have You Lost Your Keys? and his latest work, The God of All Seasons.

