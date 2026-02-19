Nova Bus wins an order from Academy Bus in the U.S.

SAINT-EUSTACHE, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Bus, a Volvo Group company, has received a firm order for 15 Nova LFS buses from Academy Bus, a leading privately owned and operated ground transportation company in the United States and the largest private fleet owner of Nova LFS platform buses in that country. The company operates more than 20 facilities stretching from Boston to Miami with an existing fleet of 1,100 buses. 10 of the 15 buses ordered will be assigned to Orlando, Florida and 5 to transport students around the campus of a major university in New Jersey. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in early 2027.





Nova Bus, supplier of choice for companies seeking reliable, durable, and safe buses

Nova Bus is continuing to expand its network of valued customers and partners in the United States by providing operators such as Academy Bus with buses tailored to their needs, and an excellent and personalized customer support throughout the bus lifecycle. Recognized for their reliability, durability, safety, and passenger comfort, Nova Bus products meet the expectations of various North American transport companies.

“Reliability and quality are of the utmost importance to us in terms of our transportation services at Disney World and on university campuses, and the Nova LFS platform buses meet all our requirements. We also value the first-class customer service that Nova Bus provides”, said David Lehmkuhl, Vice President of Academy Bus.

“We are very pleased to supply Academy Bus with a tailored bus solutions that deliver efficiency and customer satisfaction. Thanks to our Nova LFS platform, we can offer products that stand out in terms of both user experience and reliability”, said Nova Bus President Paul Le Houillier.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/458d3367-659a-4dd2-963e-7356ed3bc1f2