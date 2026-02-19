Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Quarterly Dividend

ITHACA, Mich., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share, which is a 1 cent increase from the last regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable April 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026. Based on a recent closing price of $14.12 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 4.25%.

About CEFC

Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) is the holding company of Commercial Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan. Commercial Bank was established in 1893 and has been dedicated to meeting the banking needs of the communities it serves for over 130 years. The Bank has locations throughout five Michigan counties: Gratiot, Ingham, Montcalm, Barry, and Ottawa.

Visit https://www.commercial-bank.com/about-us/investor-information.html to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC.