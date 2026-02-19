Synaptics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences Thursday, February 26, 2026 and Tuesday, March 3, 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Susquehanna’s Fifteenth Annual Technology Conference on Thursday, February 26, 2026





Rahul Patel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026



