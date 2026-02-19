Natural Products Expo West 2026: Celebrating 45 Years of Innovation, Visionary Brands, Top Retailers, and Trends Shaping the Future of Natural and Organic Products

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The natural and organic products industry’s most anticipated event, Natural Products Expo West, is set to return to the Anaheim Convention Center, uniting the brightest minds, most innovative brands, and leading retailers in the space. As the ultimate hub for innovation, sustainability, and health-conscious living, Expo West 2026 promises to showcase groundbreaking trends and products that are shaping the future of consumer-packaged goods (CPG).





This year’s event will feature a stellar lineup of top exhibitors, including Banza, Bar and Bar, Chobani, Chomps, Cymbiotika, Dole Packaged Foods, Goli Nutrition, Liquid I.V., MALK Organics, Organic Valley, PATH, Recess, Simple Mills, Sprout Living, Stonyfield Organic, and many more. These brands are redefining the CPG industry with innovative and forward-thinking products.

Retailers at Expo West

Expo West is proud to host a diverse mix of independent and big-box retailers, including 7-Eleven, Amazon, Bristol Farms, Costco, Instacart, Kroger, Lakewinds Food Co-Op, Playa Bowls, Raley's, Sprouts Farmers Market, Thrive Market, Whole Foods Market, and many more. The presence of these retailers serves as the vital link between groundbreaking brands and the consumers who seek out their products. To view the full list of retailers, visit the Buyer Partners page.





Trends to Watch on the Show Floor at Natural Products Expo West 2026

The trends showcased at Natural Products Expo West influence the broader CPG industry. This year, attendees can expect to see the following key trends on the show floor:

Regenerative Organic Certifications : Companies are reimagining everyday pantry staples with regenerative organic certifications, reflecting a growing retailer and consumer demand for sustainability and environmental stewardship.

: Companies are reimagining everyday pantry staples with regenerative organic certifications, reflecting a growing retailer and consumer demand for sustainability and environmental stewardship. Farmer-Centric Branding : Brands are increasingly highlighting the stories and practices of the farmers behind their products, creating a deeper connection with consumers.

: Brands are increasingly highlighting the stories and practices of the farmers behind their products, creating a deeper connection with consumers. Whole Animal Utilization : The rise of “whole animal” utilization is making waves across categories, emphasizing sustainability and reducing waste.

: The rise of “whole animal” utilization is making waves across categories, emphasizing sustainability and reducing waste. Protein Everywhere : From coffee and cookies, to whey and clear-protein beverages, protein is the ingredient to watch, as it continues to dominate product innovation

: From coffee and cookies, to whey and clear-protein beverages, protein is the ingredient to watch, as it continues to dominate product innovation Mood as Foundational Health : Mood and mental health are being tied to other health benefits, such as weight management, brain health and sleep. In addition, the blending of mood benefits with hydration, gut health, and other functional needs are still on the rise through functional beverages.

: Mood and mental health are being tied to other health benefits, such as weight management, brain health and sleep. In addition, the blending of mood benefits with hydration, gut health, and other functional needs are still on the rise through functional beverages. Plant-based Innovation : Improved taste, texture, and quality are giving plant-based products a new edge in the market.

: Improved taste, texture, and quality are giving plant-based products a new edge in the market. Nostalgia and Simple Ingredients : Nostalgia is driving innovation, with brands focusing on simple, recognizable ingredients that resonate with consumers.

: Nostalgia is driving innovation, with brands focusing on simple, recognizable ingredients that resonate with consumers. Fiber-Forward Products : Fiber-rich foods, including breads, are gaining traction as consumers prioritize gut health and overall wellness.

: Fiber-rich foods, including breads, are gaining traction as consumers prioritize gut health and overall wellness. Cross-Category Beauty: Beauty products are expanding beyond skin health to address sleep, stress, and other wellness concerns, blending supplements with cosmetics.





New Hope Network’s, The Natural List, dives deeper into these trends and discusses an exclusive preview of the key innovations, ingredient breakthroughs and product evolutions set to define the 45th Natural Products Expo West.

Shark Tank Open Casting Call: A Unique Opportunity for Exhibitors

This year, exhibitors at Natural Products Expo West have the opportunity to showcase their innovative products and ideas to the team behind Shark Tank, the five-time Emmy® Award-winning show. An open casting call will be held exclusively for exhibitors, where they can meet the Shark Tank Casting team in person and pitch their ideas and game-changing products.

Beacon Discovery at Expo West

To further empower brands and buyers, Expo West attendees can explore the latest insights from Beacon Discovery, a cutting-edge tool designed to provide actionable data that drives smarter decisions and deeper connections. Beacon offers key insights into trends, event floor heat mapping, and product velocity data (powered by SPINS™), giving attendees a comprehensive view of the products and innovations shaping the future of the natural products industry.

Celebrating 30 years of leadership in Standards, the Market Integrity team at Informa Health and Nutrition continues to champion transparency and trust across the natural products industry. At Expo West 2026, most products showcased on the show floor have been carefully reviewed by our Standards Team, ensuring they meet event standards and broader regulatory requirements through the MarketReady program.

Join Us at Natural Products Expo West 2026

Natural Products Expo West, a part of New Hope Network at Informa Health and Nutrition, is the must-attend event for anyone passionate about the natural and organic product industry. For more information about Natural Products Expo West, including registration details and a full list of exhibitors and retailers, visit www.expowest.com.

