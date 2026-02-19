Michael Eisenga CEO of First American Properties Challenges Official Economic Narrative, Calls for Policy Realignment

COLUMBUS, Wis., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Eisenga today issued a statement addressing the growing disconnect between official economic reports and the financial realities facing American households. Eisenga raised concerns about the reliability of recent jobs data and inflation reports, arguing that headline figures fail to reflect the strain experienced by working families.

“While government reports may project strength, many Americans are not feeling it,” Eisenga said. “We need to look beyond surface-level metrics and confront what is really happening in the economy.”

Eisenga emphasized that recent job growth figures, particularly those released in January, are misleading. He noted that much of the reported growth has occurred in lower-paying sectors such as education and health services, which offer limited wage growth and upward mobility. At the same time, since April 2024, approximately 419,000 higher-paying jobs have been lost.

“Job quantity is not the same as job quality,” Eisenga stated. “When high-paying roles disappear and are replaced with lower-wage positions, that signals economic fragility, not strength.”

He further argued that headline CPI numbers similarly fail to capture the real cost pressures households continue to face, particularly in essential goods and services.

Eisenga pointed to shifting consumer trends as evidence that the American consumer is under pressure. Growth in pharmacy sales at Walmart, he said, reflects spending concentrated on necessities rather than discretionary items. Additionally, higher-income households are increasingly trading down to discount retailers, behavior more consistent with economic caution than confidence.

Rising household debt delinquencies further underscore the disconnect between official optimism and consumer reality. “When Americans focus spending on essentials and rely more heavily on credit, that is not the sign of a robust economy,” Eisenga noted.

Eisenga criticized the Federal Reserve for placing excessive weight on aggregate data without fully examining underlying structural shifts. He stressed that averages can conceal meaningful deterioration in job quality and household balance sheets.

However, he acknowledged policymakers such as Christopher Waller and Kevin Warsh for demonstrating a willingness to look beyond official reports and incorporate broader, data-driven insights into their assessments. “Policymakers must evaluate the full picture,” Eisenga said. “Economic nuance matters.”

Eisenga also addressed the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence on employment. He warned that AI-driven automation could intensify layoffs, particularly among white-collar professionals and recent college graduates, who already face elevated unemployment and underemployment rates. “We must build a new ladder of opportunity,” Eisenga said. “Innovation should expand access to prosperity—not narrow it.” He emphasized the importance of workforce retraining, career mobility pathways, and forward-looking policy solutions to mitigate inequality and preserve long-term economic stability.

Concluding his remarks, Eisenga called on the Federal Reserve to adopt a more responsive and measured approach to monetary policy, urging leaders to acknowledge economic strain beneath headline data. “The Fed must avoid being tone-deaf to the realities facing American households,” he said. “A balanced, more dovish posture would better reflect the economic challenges many families continue to navigate.”

