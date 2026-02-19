G2 Honors HUMAN Security as a Best Security Software Product of the Year Amid Accelerated Product Innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc. , the trust layer for digital customer experiences in the agentic era, has been recognized by G2 as a Best Security Software Product of 2026 ranking #1 in Bot Detection & Mitigation category following major product advancements and accelerated innovation.

This recognition from G2 highlights HUMAN’s leadership in helping organizations understand automated and AI-driven activity across their websites and distinguishing trusted automation from abuse. As legitimate consumers increasingly use AI agents to interact with brands online, the traditional “bot or not” paradigm has shifted to a more important question: “trust or not.” In response, Forrester renamed the Bot Management category the “ Bot and Agent Trust Management Market” to reflect this shift. With HUMAN Sightline Cyberfraud Defense featuring AgenticTrust , HUMAN delivers a unified approach built for an internet where humans, bots, and AI agents coexist. Major AI developers, including OpenAI and AWS , recognize HUMAN as a trusted solution to verify AI agent traffic.

“Over the last year, we’ve continued to build on HUMAN’s strong foundation to meet the AI and automation moment,” said HUMAN CEO Stu Solomon. “Our long-standing expertise in protecting the digital ecosystem positioned us to evolve naturally at the forefront of the market: driving new product innovation, deepening strategic partnerships, and strengthening our commitment to the talented team behind it all. I’m incredibly proud of how our company has leaned into this opportunity, and it’s especially meaningful to see our momentum recognized so early in 2026.”

With Agentic AI, automation is no longer just a security challenge; it's a cross-functional business imperative. Just as security teams need control over bots and AI agents, marketing teams require clear visibility and trustworthy data to guide spend, and commerce teams must optimize experiences for both humans and agents. HUMAN Sightline bridges these needs across the enterprise, delivering unified Bot and Agent Trust management that protects against fraud and abuse while providing the clarity teams need to operate effectively in the agentic era, Page Intelligence works alongside HUMAN Sightline to extend that visibility into marketing and ad campaigns. It detects, classifies, and reports invalid traffic activity in real time at the page level, providing insights into which campaigns, channels, and traffic sources are driving revenue.

Recent customer reviews on G2 underscore the impact of HUMAN’s continued product innovation. Enterprise and mid-market security leaders alike praise HUMAN Sightline’s powerful dashboard and traffic analyzer , which provide clear visibility into bot activity and blocking metrics. One enterprise Senior Security Engineer described it as the “Best Bot Defense Tool ,” highlighting its ease of use, customizable integrations, and responsive support team. Together, these reviews reflect the real-world impact of HUMAN’s continued investment in innovation and customer experience.

