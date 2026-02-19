Competitor Analysis of the Artificial Intelligence Market 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Analysis of Artificial Intelligence Market Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The international market for artificial intelligence was estimated at around US$ 184.15 billion in 2024. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.83% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 2.53 trillion in 2033.







The replication of human intelligence in computers that are built to think, learn, and make decisions similarly to humans is known as artificial intelligence (AI). It makes use of technologies including computer vision, robotics, natural language processing, and machine learning. AI systems are useful in many industries because they can analyze vast volumes of data, identify patterns, and complete difficult jobs with little assistance from humans.



AI has emerged as one of the 21st century's most revolutionary technologies on a global scale. It is employed in manufacturing for automation and quality control, in healthcare for disease diagnosis and therapy development, and in finance for fraud detection and algorithmic trading. AI is used in daily life to power smart home appliances, self-driving cars, voice assistants like Siri and Alexa, and tailored suggestions on streaming services.



Globally, AI is becoming more and more popular as governments and corporations make significant investments in its development and application. It is anticipated that the global AI market will expand quickly and boost the world economy by trillions of dollars. Even though AI greatly boosts productivity and creativity, it also brings up moral questions like employment, privacy, and the fairness of decision-making. AI is still influencing how technology and society develop worldwide in spite of these obstacles.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $184.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2530 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Artificial Intelligence Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis



3. Ebro Foods, S.A

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Available for All the Following Companies:

IBM Corporation

Amazon

Baidu Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Intel Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Meta Platforms (Facebook)

OpenAI

Adobe

Apple

Tencent

Qualcomm

