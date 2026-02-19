Cosmos Health Highlights Approximately $15 Million Fair Market Value of Real Estate Assets, Exceeding Current Market Capitalization; Evaluates Monetization Options to Address Significant Discount to Book Value

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today highlighted the intrinsic value of its wholly owned real estate portfolio and announced that it is evaluating strategic monetization options to unlock shareholder value.

Based on independent valuation reports, recent market data, and comparable transactions, management estimates the combined fair market value of the Company’s Cana Laboratories (“Cana”) manufacturing facility and CosmoFarm logistics center at approximately $15 million. This estimate reflects the value of the land and buildings only and excludes the value of machinery and equipment housed within the facilities.

The estimated value reflects favourable macro conditions in the Greek property market. According to Bank of Greece data, residential property prices in Greece have surpassed their 2008 pre-financial crisis peak and reached record highs . Commercial real estate, including office, retail, and logistics segments, has also experienced sustained pricing and rental growth in key urban centers, particularly in Athens.

The estimated fair market value of the Company’s real estate assets exceeds the Company’s current market capitalization, which stood at approximately $13.5 million as of the close of trading on February 17, 2026.

Cana Laboratories – Neo Iraklio, Athens





The Cana property comprises a land plot of approximately 54,000 square feet and a total constructed building area of approximately 35,700 square feet. Based on the applicable building coefficient, the site allows for additional buildable capacity, subject to zoning and regulatory approvals. The property is wholly owned by the Company and is free of any mortgage or other encumbrances.

It is strategically located in Neo Iraklio, a well-established northern suburb of Athens with strong residential density and developed commercial activity. The property offers direct access to Attiki Odos, one of the primary highway arteries serving the greater Athens metropolitan area, and is within a short drive of Athens International Airport, central Athens, and surrounding business districts. It is also located just minutes from The Mall Athens, one of the largest enclosed shopping malls in Greece. Beyond its current pharmaceutical manufacturing and research and development use, the property’s location supports meaningful alternative use potential.

CosmoFarm Logistics Center – Peristeri, Athens



The CosmoFarm facility is wholly owned by the Company, consists of approximately 29,100 square feet, and is located in Peristeri, a densely populated municipality in western Athens with strong infrastructure and transport connectivity. The property currently operates as a pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution hub for Cosmos Health’s logistics subsidiary, CosmoFarm, and incorporates advanced automation and robotic systems supporting inventory management and order execution.

Strategic Optionality

At the current trading levels, the Company’s market capitalization reflects a significant discount to its reported book value (stockholders’ equity) of $23.1 million as of Q3 2025. In this context, the estimated value of the Company’s real estate portfolio represents capital that is substantial relative to its public equity value. Monetization, if pursued at or near estimated fair market value, could generate proceeds comparable to, or exceeding, the Company’s current public float.

Potential alternatives under consideration may include an outright sale, joint venture structures, sale leaseback transactions, or other strategic arrangements, subject to market conditions. Proceeds, if realized, may be used for debt reduction, reinvestment into core growth initiatives, acquisitions, or shareholder value-enhancing actions.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: “We believe there is a meaningful disconnect between our current valuation and the intrinsic value of our assets, with our real estate assets alone worth more than our entire market capitalization. These strategically located properties provide meaningful financial optionality. As a diversified, vertically integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a clear mission in the healthcare space. If monetizing non-core real estate assets can unlock substantial value, we will evaluate such opportunities carefully and decisively, and act accordingly.”

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company’s control, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Company’s business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

