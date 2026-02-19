Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Paysafe Limited Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Paysafe securities between March 4, 2025 and November 12, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PSFE.

Paysafe Case Details

The complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) Paysafe’s ecommerce business had significant exposure to a single high risk client;

(2) as a result, the Company’s credit loss reserves and/or write-offs were understated;

(3) Paysafe had an undisclosed issue with higher risk Merchant Category Codes, making its client services difficult to bank;

(4) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth and overall revenue mix;

(5) as a result, Paysafe was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025; and

(6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What's Next for Paysafe Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PSFE. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Paysafe you have until April 7, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

