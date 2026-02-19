RUBIS: Change to the financial calendar

Paris, 19 February 2026, 6:00pm

The 2025 full-year results will be released on Thursday 12 March 2026 before market opening (instead of Thursday 12 March 2026 after market close). The audio webcast for analysts and investors will be held on Thursday 12 March 2026 at 9:30 am (Paris time).

The other dates of the 2026 financial calendar remain unchanged.

