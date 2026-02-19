IPinfo Named in G2’s Top 50 Best Development Software Products for 2026

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPinfo , the internet data company, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards , placing in the top 50 on the Best Development Software Products list. IPinfo is joined by companies including Jira, Salesforce, and GitHub, and is the only IP intelligence provider that’s been awarded.

As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. This recognition validates IPinfo’s mission to deliver a foundational understanding of how the internet operates by transforming raw signals into clear, reliable context that organizations can act on.

“Being recognized by G2, alongside such dominant industry leaders, is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our customers,” said Ben Dowling, founder and co-CEO at IPinfo. “We’ve built IPinfo around the belief that people deserve better internet data. This award demonstrates that our customers see the difference, whether they’re preventing fraud, strengthening security, or improving digital experiences. When companies rely on IP intelligence to power their operations, accuracy and trust matter. We’re proud to deliver both.”

“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they’re also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year’s winners, including IPinfo. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”

About G2’s Best Software Awards

G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn .

About IPinfo

IPinfo is the internet data company, providing the world’s most accurate IP data that delivers highly contextual metadata on each IP address, from geolocation and mobile carrier to privacy detection and proxies. IPinfo is trusted by more than 500,000 users, from developers to Fortune 500 companies, who use IP data to make smarter decisions, mitigate security risks, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive better customer experiences. IPinfo’s robust and secure API processes more than 1 billion requests daily, with data also available through direct download and leading cloud platforms, all backed by a team of data experts who are committed to precision. Discover the power of better IP data at IPinfo.io.

Media Contacts

Michael Wood for G2

press@g2.com