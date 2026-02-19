UFP Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial Results on February 24, 2026

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices, today announced that the Company plans to report results for the fourth quarter and year-end on Tuesday, February 24th, after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the following day, February 25th, at 8:30 AM Eastern time.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participants may join the call using the following dial-in numbers:

USA/Canada: Toll-Free: 1-412-206-6478

International: 1-833-890-4010

A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available here.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible following the event on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ufpt.com/investors/.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices. UFP is a vital link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsourcing partner to many of the world's top medical device manufacturers. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.

Investor Contact:

Jeff Elliott

Three Part Advisors, LLC

214-966-9014

UFP Technologies Contact:

Ron Lataille, CFO

978-234-0926

rlataille@ufpt.com