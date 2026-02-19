Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Key Roadmap Infrastructure Milestones Ahead of Q2 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , has recently confirmed that it is hitting its key infrastructure milestones ahead of schedule. This progress is creating a lot of talk among those looking for the next crypto project with a solid foundation. The team is currently focused on shifting from testing phases to a fully operational ecosystem. This transition is a major turning point for the protocol and its early supporters.





Building a Strong Technical Foundation

Mutuum Finance is building a complex system that focuses on lending and borrowing. The core idea is to make capital work harder for every user. To do this, the project is developing dual lending markets .

One side of this market uses a pool-based system where users can get instant liquidity. The other side allows for direct peer-to-peer agreements. This dual approach gives users more choices than most other platforms currently offer.

One of the most important updates is the activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This is a huge milestone because it shows that the code is actually working. It allows the team to find any small issues and fix them before the main launch.

By doing this now, they are ensuring that the platform will be stable and secure when it goes live for everyone. This kind of technical transparency is one reason why so many people are joining the project right now.

MUTM’s Performance & Growth

The growth of Mutuum Finance has been very impressive since the start of 2025. The project has already raised more than $20.6 million in total funding. This money is being used to build the tech and keep the system safe.

Along with the funding, the community has grown to over 19,000 individual investors. Having a large community this early is a strong sign of long-term health. It shows that there is a real demand for what Mutuum Finance is building.

If we look at the numbers, more than 850 million MUTM tokens have already been sold. This is a massive amount of the total supply. The project has a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens. Out of that total, 1.82 billion tokens are set aside specifically for the presale.

This means that about 45.5% of the entire supply is being distributed to the community. Since the presale started, MUTM has already seen a price surge of 300%. This growth happened as the project moved through its early stages and met its technical goals.





The Current Pricing and the Window of Opportunity

Right now, the MUTM token is priced at $0.04 during its current phase. This is a very specific window for those who want to get involved before the next crypto price jump. The team has already confirmed that the final launch price will be $0.06. This means that as the phases continue to sell out, the gap between the current price and the launch price is getting smaller.

The project makes it easy for a wide range of people to join. You can use popular digital assets like ETH, USDT or debit cards to make a purchase. There is also a 24-hour leaderboard that shows how much activity is happening in real-time.

This creates a sense of urgency because you can see other people securing their positions every single day. As more milestones are reached, the remaining tokens in the presale are disappearing faster than before. This is a clear sign that the market sees this as a top crypto opportunity for the coming year.

The Final Push Toward Launch

Looking forward, the project’s official roadmap is planning to move onto Layer-2 solutions. This would make transactions much cheaper and faster for everyone. There is also a plan for a "buy-and-distribute" model. In this model, some of the platform fees will be used to buy back MUTM tokens and give them to people who stake their assets. This creates a cycle where the success of the platform directly benefits the token holders.

As Mutuum Finance moves closer to the end of its roadmap phases, the momentum is only growing. With 850 million tokens already sold, the supply is getting tighter. The move from testnet to mainnet is the final big crypto step.

For many, this could be the last chance to get involved at the presale price of $0.04 before the $0.06 launch. The combination of strong tech, a massive community, and clear security audits makes it stand out as a new crypto leader.