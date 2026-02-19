Malibu Boats and Axis Wake Earn CSI 2026 CSI Recognition for Customer Satisfaction

LOUDON, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats announced today that Malibu Boats and Axis Wake earned recognition through the Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Program, based on feedback from new boat owners during their first year of ownership. This recognition reflects Malibu and Axis’ performance in product quality and craftsmanship, driven by engineering excellence, vertical integration, and consistent manufacturing. It also recognizes the dealer network’s role in delivering and supporting those products to a high standard beyond delivery.

The recognition was presented at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show. Administered by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) with independent survey collection by Rollick, the CSI Program measures satisfaction across key ownership touchpoints, including the purchase process, delivery experience, product quality, and service support.

“CSI recognition reflects the work our teams put into every part of the ownership experience,” said Rachael Green, Senior Vice President of Operations & Engineering, Malibu & Axis. “Our goal is simple: build the best boats and back them with a world-class ownership experience. That starts with manufacturing excellence & thoughtful engineering built into every boat and carries through our dealer partners who deliver, set up, and service our boats to the same high standards they’re built to. Together, this reflects what customers expect when quality is built right and supported at every step.”

Learn more about the NMMA CSI Program at www.nmma.org/certification/boats/csi.

For more information about Malibu and Axis Boats, visit www.malibuboats.com or www.axiswake.com.

ABOUT MALIBU BOATS, INC.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of recreational powerboat brands. The Company is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee. Its brands include Malibu Boats and Axis Wake, along with other leading brands across the recreational marine market.