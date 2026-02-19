Mutuum Finance Reports Over 850M MUTM Sold Out and 19,000 Investors Since Early 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many platforms struggle to maintain consistent momentum, a select few are reaching major development milestones ahead of schedule. One specific new crypto project has been drawing attention due to its rapid scaling and the sheer volume of participation it has attracted in a relatively short timeframe.





This project is moving through its roadmap with a level of speed that suggests a strong alignment between its technical goals and market demand. As the transition from initial testing to broader implementation begins, the data surrounding its progress paints a picture of a protocol that is quickly becoming a focal point in the industry.

The Vision Behind Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , is building a decentralized liquidity protocol designed to solve common issues in the lending space. At its core, the project is creating a dual lending market system.

This would allow users to engage in either pool-based lending for immediate liquidity or peer-to-peer lending for more customized financial agreements. By utilizing smart contracts, the platform removes the need for traditional intermediaries, making the entire process more transparent and efficient for everyone involved.

The market has responded positively to this vision. To date, the project has successfully raised over $20.6 million in capital. This funding is being used to fuel the continuous development of the protocol and its security infrastructure.

Furthermore, the community has grown to include more than 19,000 individual holders. This large number of participants indicates a broad base of support that spans across different regions and types of investors. The goal is to build a new crypto ecosystem where capital is not just sitting idle but is constantly working to generate value for its owners.

MUTM Growth and Phase Progression

The native token, MUTM, has seen a remarkable upward trajectory since its initial introduction. The project launched its public presale in early Q1 2025, and the response was immediate. Since that starting point, the token price has surged by 300%.

This growth reflects the increasing confidence that participants have in the long-term viability of the protocol. Currently, the project is moving through its designated phase stages, with each phase representing a step closer to the mainnet launch.

The current price of the MUTM token is set at $0.04. This price is part of a structured increase designed to reward those who supported the project in its earliest stages. The allocation for this current phase is strictly controlled to ensure a balanced distribution of tokens across the growing user base.





Supply Dynamics and Sales Volume

A major part of the project’s recent success is the sheer volume of tokens that have already been claimed. Reports confirm that over 850 million MUTM tokens have been sold out. This is a significant portion of the total supply, which is capped at 4 billion tokens. The team has allocated 45.5% of the total supply specifically for the presale phases.

When looking to participate, the protocol offers several convenient payment methods. Investors can use major digital assets like ETH and USDT or even debit cards to acquire MUTM. This flexibility has made it easier for a global audience to join the presale.

As more tokens are sold, the remaining supply for the presale continues to shrink, highlighting the fast pace at which the project is evolving. This level of participation is a clear sign that many see it as a top crypto opportunity in the decentralized finance space.

Protocol Activation

The project is currently celebrating the successful activation of its V1 protocol on the testnet. This is a critical technical step that proves the underlying code is functional and secure. With the V1 launch now live, the team is quickly moving toward Phase 3 of its broader rollout plan.

This next crypto step is expected to bring even more features and utility to the MUTM token. The transition to Phase 3 is a limited window for those who want to get involved before the protocol reaches its full operational capacity on the mainnet.

The momentum behind this defi crypto project is difficult to ignore. As the V1 protocol gains more users and the Phase 3 transition nears, the opportunity to participate at current levels is rapidly closing.

The combination of a successful security audit by Halborn and a massive, growing community makes this one of the most watched developments of the year. With 850 million tokens already gone and the price continuing to climb toward the launch target, the window of time to join the Mutuum Finance ecosystem is narrowing every day.