Harvia Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on February 19, 2026

 | Source: Harvia Oyj Harvia Oyj

Harvia Oyj,  Stock Exchange Release, February 19, 2026, at 8.00 p.m. EET


DateFebruary 19, 2026
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeHARVIA
Amount, shares8,274
Average price/share (EUR)39.2000
Total cost (EUR)324,340.80

After the acquisitions Harvia Oyj holds a total of 12,074 treasury shares.

On behalf of Harvia Oyj
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch
Antti Väliaho, Jonathan Nyberg

For more information, please contact:

Harvia Oyj
Ari Vesterinen, talousjohtaja
puh: +358 40 505 0440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

