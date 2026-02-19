Harvia Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on February 19, 2026

Harvia Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, February 19, 2026, at 8.00 p.m. EET
|Date
|February 19, 2026
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|HARVIA
|Amount, shares
|8,274
|Average price/share (EUR)
|39.2000
|Total cost (EUR)
|324,340.80
After the acquisitions Harvia Oyj holds a total of 12,074 treasury shares.
On behalf of Harvia Oyj
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch
Antti Väliaho, Jonathan Nyberg
For more information, please contact:
Harvia Oyj
Ari Vesterinen, talousjohtaja
puh: +358 40 505 0440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
