Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Webster, Texas

WEBSTER, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Houston-area community, Toll Brothers at Midline, is coming soon to Webster, Texas. This exclusive collection of 25 single-family homes will offer expansive one- and two-story home designs on 70-foot-wide home sites within the thousand-acre Midline master plan. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late spring 2026.





Homes in the Toll Brothers at Midline community will be priced from the upper $600,000s and will range from approximately 3,386 to over 4,651 square feet. Outstanding included features will provide luxury and functionality throughout the home. Customers will also enjoy exceptional personalization options at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

As part of the Midline master plan, Toll Brothers at Midline residents will enjoy robust onsite amenities at The Midline Club opening summer 2027, including walking and biking trails, a resort-style pool, a luxurious clubhouse and fitness center, parks, playgrounds, and an event lawn. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to high-end shopping and dining at Baybrook Mall, as well as commuter routes that connect seamlessly to downtown Houston and Galveston.





"We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at Midline, where home shoppers can experience luxury living paired with unmatched personalization options and exceptional amenities," said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. "With its prime location and thoughtfully designed homes, this community will provide an extraordinary lifestyle to those who call it home."

Located within the highly rated Clear Creek Independent School District, students in Toll Brothers at Midline will attend Greene Elementary, Brookside Intermediate, and Clear Brook High School.





For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Midline, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Houston.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7cb20a6-be9b-4191-ab2c-cc36f828542a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efcda76c-c974-4abb-9739-7a0a981d7292

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/609450ad-17a5-4b7b-a04f-2020f14ee1d8

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)