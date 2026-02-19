Red Cat to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell of Friday, February 20 Ahead of the Company’s Innovation Day Event

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, announced today that Chief Operating Officer, Christian Ericson, will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange at 9:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, Friday, February 20.

Red Cat is a fast-growing U.S. provider of secure, American-made uncrewed systems built for defense and national security missions. Through its Family of Systems, led by the Black Widow™ ISR platform and expanding across air and maritime domains, the Company is seeing increasing demand driven by the Pentagon’s modernization efforts, domestic manufacturing priorities, and rising global security needs. Red Cat continues to scale production, strengthen strategic partnerships, and expand adoption across military and government customers.

“We are honored to be ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell in advance of our inaugural Innovation Day,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. “This is a milestone moment for our team and shareholders, symbolizing not just how far we’ve come, but the opportunities ahead as we continue to focus on mission-critical uncrewed systems. With defense modernization accelerating, stronger alignment around domestic sourcing, and rapid adoption of autonomous technologies, we believe we are well positioned for sustained growth. We remain focused on disciplined execution, expanding our Family of Systems, and delivering long-term value to our customers and investors.”

The Opening Bell ceremony leading into Red Cat’s Innovation Day next Friday, February 27 in West Palm Beach Florida, will be broadcast live at 9:30 a.m. ET and live-streamed to Nasdaq's official channels. To view the live broadcast, visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our intended use of proceeds from the offering, annual revenue guidance, future manufacturing capacities and future market demand. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com