The Water and Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Show 2026 Celebrates Industry-Leading Innovations and Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ Water and Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Show, the comprehensive event for professionals in the wastewater and environmental services industry, successfully concluded its 2026 edition, held February 16-19 at the Indiana Convention Center. With a 6% increase in attendance from the 2025 edition, leading companies from across the sector showcased the latest innovations, technologies, and solutions driving the water and wastewater industry forward.

Expo Hall Trends and Innovations

The expo floor featured thousands of cutting-edge products and solutions addressing the industry’s evolving needs, including water filtration systems, condition assessment software, robotics, portable systems, and AI-powered dash cams. Exhibitors demonstrated their offerings through in-booth presentations, with highlights including NuFlow Indy’s pipe repair and spray coating demonstrations, Aries’ self-propelled electric cutter, and Hammerhead Trenchless’ Bluelight LED system.





The 2026 WWETT Show explored advanced tools, water-saving technologies, and solutions designed to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Top attendee categories included business development, general and corporate management, and operations, reflecting The WWETT Show’s appeal to industry leaders and decision-makers.

Critical Conversations Across Technology, Safety and More

Education topics across ten tracks and 100+ sessions included business strategy, pipe lining, molecular biology and AI for public health, sewer relining, portable sanitation, and more. Industry leaders and experts delved into critical topics during the sessions, exploring cutting-edge advancements and future trends. Speakers highlighted the latest technologies revolutionizing underground mapping as well as health impacts and regulatory developments which provided valuable insights into the next generation of safety regulations and the implications for the industry.





Top attended sessions covered sewer camera lateral inspections, troubleshooting septic systems and trenchless pipe and manhole rehabilitation. By covering topics including advanced inspection techniques, effective troubleshooting methods, and innovative rehabilitation solutions, these sessions equip professionals with the tools and expertise needed to enhance system performance, ensure regulatory compliance, and adopt cutting-edge technologies for sustainable infrastructure management.

Association Courses and Continuing Education Units

The WWETT Show’s education program included industry organization-led classes and certification opportunities presented by the National Association of Sewer Service Companies (NASSCO), the National Association of Wastewater Technicians (NAWT), the National Onsite Wastewater Recycling Association (NOWRA), the Portable Sanitation Association International (PSAI), the Southern Section Collection Systems Committee (SSCSC), the Sump and Sewage Pump Manufacturers Association (SSPMA), and Wastewater Education 501(c)(3), to provide certification opportunities and promote industry advocacy. Attendees earned accreditations and continuing education units (CEUs) to maintain certifications and licenses.





Technical Group Tour

Attendees participated in a group tour of the Carmel Wastewater Treatment Plant in Carmel, Indiana, gaining valuable insights into real-world wastewater treatment operations. Participants learned about the plant's innovative features, including the installation of the first Bio-Pasteur process in the United States in 2006, which pasteurizes solids and earned national recognition for engineering excellence, as well as the plant's UV disinfection system which ensures safe and environmentally friendly wastewater treatment.

Recognition of Excellence

The WWETT Show celebrated industry excellence through the Young Professionals and the inaugural Women of Wastewater Awards, in a ceremony recognizing five women and 15 young professionals in the wastewater industry who make outstanding contributions, leadership, and innovation of individuals shaping the future of the sector. Networking opportunities for both groups included mixers to build connections with awards recipients.

"The WWETT Show is a pivotal space where groundbreaking technologies take center stage and meaningful conversations happen," says Marc Acampora, Market Leader and Show Director of the WWETT Show. "It is all about empowering the industry to stay ahead of the curve. The connections, knowledge, and solutions shared here are setting the stage for the future of water and wastewater management."

A Platform for Growth and Innovation

The WWETT Show continues to be a vital platform for professionals in sewage, septic systems, plumbing, and portable sanitation to discover emerging technologies, gain insights into regulatory changes, and access critical data to navigate a period of significant industry growth. The event’s focus on key topics like non-invasive repairs, filtration and sustainable solutions aligns with the sector’s response to aging infrastructure and the need for modernization.

Looking Ahead to 2027

The WWETT Show will return to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis from February 22-25, 2027, with conference beginning February 22. For updates and information, visit www.wwettshow.com.

About The WWETT Show

The WWETT Show is the world’s most comprehensive annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals. It offers an unmatched educational program, live demonstrations, networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor showcasing the latest product innovations and technologies.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. With a portfolio of over 550 international B2B events and brands, Informa Markets connects customers and partners worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, digital content, and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3af75a81-8676-4e6a-8863-0f8a1d4fed16

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/117c63de-ff4e-40ee-979f-cd8fd7360e9d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c0b62cf-5675-494b-b14c-d03773a9cb63