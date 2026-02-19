Hackney Publications Partners with Influxer to Deliver NIL Institutional Report to Thousands of NIL Managers Within Athletic Departments

Austin, TEXAS, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hackney Publications, the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals, announced today that it has partnered with Influxer, a company that works with colleges and universities to connect their student-athletes to the resources they need to thrive in the NIL marketplace.

The partnership will facilitate a return of NIL Institutional Report to its original mission of providing actionable legal, marketing, and business intelligence to those in charge of managing the NIL landscape at their respective institutions.

NIL Institutional Report was originally launched five years ago in partnership with LEAD1 Association, which represented the athletics directors of the 130-member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision. But as the legal and economic landscape changed in collegiate athletics, LEAD1 disappeared, its remnants ultimately being absorbed by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

In the interim, NIL Institutional Report continued publishing as a subscription-based periodical, focused primarily on the legal side of the business.

“We’ve been looking for a partner with an expansive offering and a broad community of NIL Managers, spanning the largest institutions to the smallest colleges,” said Holt Hackney. “Founded in 2022, Influxer is the ideal partner with more than 600 existing institutional customers. In addition, existing subscribers to Legal Issues in Collegiate Athletics will receive the periodical, bringing our overall reach to several thousand subscribers.”

The expanded editorial of NIL Institutional Report, featuring actionable ideas that will benefit institutions and their athletes alike, will be supported by advertising.

“We are proud to be the title sponsor of the only NIL-specific periodical in the industry,” said Influxer Vice President Keith Miller. “We also believe this will be a tremendous benefit to Influxer, since it will only be available to our customers, and LICA subscribers.”

With the partnership, NIL Institutional Report will once again become an “exclusive benefit” to Influxer’s customers, featuring original articles from subject matter experts and leading NIL companies on the most relevant and timely NIL institutional topics including legal, tax, accounting, marketing, and other ancillary NIL categories.

Here’s an example of a past issue of NIL Institutional Report: https://tinyurl.com/NIL-Institutional-Report

The new version of NIL Institutional Report launches in mid-April.

To see the media kit for the periodical, visit: https://hackneypublications.com/nil-mediakits/

About Hackney Publications

Hackney Publications is the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals. Besides producing its own periodicals, it also partners with organizations, such as the Sports Lawyers Association, Sport and Recreation Law Association and SERMA to create their membership newsletters. The company was founded in 2003 by Holt Hackney, a life-long journalist who has been covering sports business and sports law for four decades. Hackney possesses a well-developed skillset for identifying experts in the sports industry and then sharing the insights of those experts with readers.

