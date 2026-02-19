ACCPA Marks Ten Years of Advancing AML Compliance Standards Across Africa

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Certified Compliance Professionals in Africa ( ACCPA ) is marking ten years of work dedicated to strengthening anti-money laundering (AML) compliance standards across the African continent. Founded in 2015 by Ernie Honya , the organization has grown into a professional community supporting AML practitioners operating within diverse regulatory environments across more than 40 African countries.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, ACCPA was created to address the growing demand for specialized AML training tailored to African markets. Over the past decade, the organization has focused on professional education, industry engagement, and certification programs aimed at improving compliance practices and supporting career development within financial institutions and related sectors.

At the center of ACCPA’s initiatives is the ACCPA Certification, a professional accreditation designed specifically for compliance practitioners working in African jurisdictions. The certification program emphasizes AML risk typologies relevant to the region, offering practical case studies and regulatory insights aligned with local operational realities. This regional focus distinguishes the program from global certifications that often take a broader approach without addressing Africa-specific compliance challenges.

AML compliance across Africa involves a range of complexities, including varying regulatory frameworks, emerging financial technologies, and cross-border financial activity. The ACCPA Certification is structured to help professionals navigate these conditions through practical instruction, applied analysis, and real-world compliance scenarios. Course materials are developed to remain accessible and relevant to professionals working in different institutional settings across the continent.

One of the program’s key objectives is to bridge international AML standards with local implementation. By presenting global compliance frameworks through an African lens, ACCPA seeks to equip professionals with the tools required to interpret global regulations while applying them effectively within domestic markets. This approach reflects the organization’s view that sustainable compliance outcomes depend on contextual understanding and regional expertise.

Beyond certification, ACCPA also supports the profession by recognizing outstanding achievements through the ACCPA Award. Established in 2016, the annual award honors AML professionals who demonstrate measurable contributions to compliance practices within their organizations and communities. Over time, the award has gained recognition among industry peers as a meaningful acknowledgment of professional excellence within the African compliance sector.

The influence of ACCPA’s programs is reflected in the career progression of certified professionals who now hold leadership roles in banks, financial institutions, and compliance teams across the continent. Many organizations increasingly rely on professionals trained through ACCPA’s framework as regulatory expectations and financial crime risks continue to evolve.

As the organization enters its second decade, ACCPA continues to expand opportunities for training, industry dialogue, and collaboration among compliance professionals who play a critical role in safeguarding financial systems across Africa.

About ACCPA