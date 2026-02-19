ASSP Releases White Paper on AI and the Evolving Role of EHS Professionals

PARK RIDGE, Illinois, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force today released a white paper, “AI and the Evolving Role of EHS Professionals,” highlighting how its members are using AI to support better decision-making and address real-world environmental, health and safety (EHS) challenges.

Several ASSP member-led initiatives are featured in the white paper, which explores how the responsible use of AI can enhance workplace safety while addressing potential risks related to trust, transparency, privacy and worker protection.

Key takeaways from the white paper include:

AI adoption in EHS is underway but still early. Many ASSP members are interested in AI and familiar with its potential, but most remain in the exploratory phase.

Early adopters are shaping the EHS profession. Several ASSP members are already using low-cost, accessible AI tools to analyze incident data and streamline safety reporting.

AI is improving efficiency and effectiveness for safety professionals. ASSP members report significant time savings in tasks such as writing safety reports, policies and training materials, while also making safety content more accessible to diverse workforces.

Human expertise remains essential. While AI enhances decision-making, it does not replace professional judgment. Experience is critical to validating AI outputs.

AI enables a shift from reactive to proactive safety. Machine learning algorithms, sensors and video analytics are helping identify leading indicators of hazards and risks in real time.

“As part of ASSP’s AI strategy, we are laser-focused on how AI can help our members make their workplaces safer,” says Stephanie Johnson, CSP, CHMM, director-at-large and chair of the AI Task Force, ASSP. “As AI becomes more integrated into safety professionals’ daily work, now is the moment for our profession to help shape its ethical, transparent and responsible use. AI adoption can begin at a small scale, and together we can use these tools to advance workplace safety for all.”

The white paper lays the foundation for ASSP’s broader AI strategy, which is built on five pillars: strategic leadership, AI competency development, research, trusted authority and ethical leadership. In the coming months, ASSP will continue advancing and implementing the strategy to equip safety professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to help ensure they remain at the center of AI decisions that affect workers.

