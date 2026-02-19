Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan appoints Dr. Joselyn Mitchell-Parker as Chief Executive Officer





Dr. Joselyn Mitchell-Parker has been appointed Chief Executive Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan. Photo: Q11 Photography

DETROIT, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan has appointed Dr. Joselyn Mitchell-Parker as its new Chief Executive Officer, ushering in a new season of mission-driven leadership, community partnership, and expanded impact for youth and families across Southeast Michigan. Dr. Mitchell-Parker’s appointment was effective January 1.

Dr. Mitchell-Parker assumes the role following her service as Program Director and Interim CEO in the fourth quarter of 2025, where she led the organization through organizational stabilization, strategic realignment, and renewed focus on measurable outcomes for young people. Her permanent appointment signals a bold step forward in strengthening mentoring relationships and deepening community trust throughout the region.

“Dr. Mitchell-Parker brings the rare combination of academic rigor, frontline youth development experience, and deeply personal understanding of what mentoring can mean in a young person’s life,” said Board Chair Jehan Crump-Gibson, Co-Founder of Great Lakes Legal Group. “She represents both excellence and accessibility — a leader who understands systems, but never loses sight of people. We are excited to introduce her to Southeast Michigan and confident that her voice, vision, and values will resonate across our communities. Her leadership gives us great hope for deeper engagement, stronger partnerships, and brighter futures for the young people we serve.”

Though new to Southeast Michigan, Dr. Mitchell-Parker brings a nationally respected body of work that closely aligns with the needs, strengths, and cultural legacy of the communities the agency serves — particularly urban and African American communities where mentoring, representation, and access to opportunity are critical drivers of long-term success.

A first-generation college graduate raised in an inner-city community, she has built her career at the intersection of youth development, mental health, educational equity, and community empowerment. She previously served as Executive Director of The Red Zone and SPEAK Project Ohio, leading initiatives that expanded access to culturally responsive youth programming and strengthened partnerships among schools, nonprofits, families, and funders.

She holds a PhD in Multicultural and Equity Studies in Education from The Ohio State University, along with graduate and undergraduate degrees from Youngstown State University and Westminster College. A scholar and practitioner featured as a TEDx presenter, her research and public speaking focus on the power of developmental relationships, identity-affirming support systems, and cross-sector collaboration to change life trajectories for young people.

Her work emphasizes approaches that resonate strongly with Southeast Michigan’s diverse communities — meeting youth where they are, valuing cultural context, and building mentoring models that are both evidence-based and community-rooted.

As CEO, Dr. Mitchell-Parker will focus on expanding mentor recruitment, strengthening culturally responsive program delivery, increasing cross-sector partnerships, and elevating community voice in shaping youth outcomes. A key priority will be building strong relationships with local leaders, families, faith communities, educators, and grassroots organizations throughout Southeast Michigan.

“I believe mentoring is one of the most powerful tools we have to unlock possibility,” said Dr. Mitchell-Parker. “Communities thrive when young people are seen, supported, and connected to caring adults. I am honored to step into this role and look forward to listening, learning, and building alongside Southeast Michigan residents and partners. Together, we can ensure more young people have access to relationships and resources that help them grow, lead, and succeed.”

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Through intentional matching and sustained support, the organization helps young people build confidence, achieve educational success, and develop positive life outcomes across the region. To learn more, visit www.bbbssoutheastmi.org . Follow the nonprofit on social media (@bbbssoutheastmi).

