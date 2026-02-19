Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 7, 2026 in Paysafe Limited Lawsuit – PSFE

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe Limited" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Paysafe Limited investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 4, 2025 and November 12, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/paysafe-limited-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=183659&wire=3

PSFE investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Paysafe’s ecommerce business had significant exposure to a single high risk client; (2) as a result, the Company’s credit loss reserves and/or write-offs were understated; (3) Paysafe had an undisclosed issue with higher risk merchant category codes, making its client services difficult to bank; (4) foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth and overall revenue mix; (5) as a result, Paysafe was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Paysafe Limited during the relevant time frame, you have until April 7, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

