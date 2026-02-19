Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 31, 2026 in Ramaco Resources, Inc. Lawsuit – METC

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Ramaco Resources, Inc. ("Ramaco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Ramaco investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 31, 2025 and October 23, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

METC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) defendants had not commenced any significant mining activity at the Brook Mine after groundbreaking; (2) no active work was taking place at the Brook Mine; (3) as a result, the Company overstated development progress at the Brook Mine; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Ramaco during the relevant time frame, you have until March 31, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

