Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Shareholders of REGENXBIO Inc.(RGNX) of a Class Action Lawsuit and an Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in REGENXBIO Inc. ("REGENXBIO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RGNX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of REGENXBIO investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 9, 2022 and January 27, 2026. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning REGENXBIO’s plan to develop and commercialize its product candidate RGX-111, a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I, also known as Hurler syndrome. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, REGENXBIO’s positive assertions of RGX-111’s future trial success based on continuing positive biomarker and safety data from the ongoing PhaseI/II study. 3. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the efficacy and safety of its RGX-111 trial study. On January 28, 2026, REGENXBIO issued a press release announcing that the FDA placed a clinical hold on its investigational gene therapy RGX-111. Defendants announced that an intraventricular CNS tumor was found in a participant treated in its RGX-111 Phase I/II study. Following this news, the price of REGENXBIO’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $13.41 per share on January 27, 2026, REGENXBIO’s stock price fell to $11.01 per share on January 28, 2026, a decline of 17.8% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in REGENXBIO during the relevant time frame, you have until April 14, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

