Shareholders that lost money on PayPal Holdings, Inc.(PYPL) should contact Levi & Korsinsky about pending Class Action - PYPL

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PYPL) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of PayPal investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 25, 2025 and February 2, 2026. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning PayPal’s expected financial targets for 2027 alongside the growth trajectory for its core branded checkout segment (“Branded Checkout”). Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in PayPal’s ability to capitalize on its growth potential through new initiatives to facilitate Branded Checkout growth both in the U.S. and internationally. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of PayPal’s salesforce; notably, that it was not truly equipped to execute on the Company’s perceived growth potential and were “too optimistic” as to how easily and expeditiously its staff could change customer adoption On February 3, 2026, PayPal announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, unveiling disappointing earnings results with worsening performance in Branded Checkout. The Company also unveiled a sudden and surprising transition of its Chief Executive Officer role alongside the below-expectation results. PayPal further withdrew its 2027 financial targets provided one year before and announced projections that suggested a slowdown against those prior targets. PayPal attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors competition, and “operational and deployment issues” across all regions. Following this news, the price of PayPal’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $52.33 per share on February 2, 2026, PayPal’s stock price fell to $41.70 per share on February 3, 2026, a decline of about 20.31% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in PayPal during the relevant time frame, you have until April 20, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

