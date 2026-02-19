Galapagos Welcomes Dr. Paulo Fontoura to its Board of Directors  

Dr. Fontoura brings extensive global leadership, clinical development, and operational experience to the Board

Mechelen, Belgium; February 19, 2026, 22:01 CET — Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG), today announced the appointment by way of co-optation of Dr. Paulo Fontoura as Non-Executive Independent Director to its Board of Directors, effective February 9, 2026.

“We are pleased to welcome Paulo to our Board,” said Jérôme Contamine, Chair of the Board of Galapagos. “His global leadership experience, deep understanding of clinical development strategy, and proven track record of assessing and advancing differentiated assets will strengthen the Board’s ability to provide strategic guidance as the Company evaluates transformative business development opportunities.” Dr. Paulo Fontoura replaces Dr. Susanne Schaffert, who stepped down from the Board effective November 1, 2025, as previously announced in the press release dated October 30, 2025.

“Galapagos is entering its next phase with a clear strategic focus and commitment to disciplined growth,” said Henry Gosebruch, CEO of Galapagos. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside our accomplished Board and senior leadership team and to welcoming Paulo as we execute our strategy to advance innovative medicines for patients and deliver long-term value for shareholders.”

Biography

Dr. Paulo Fontoura brings 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, with deep expertise in neurology, immunology, ophthalmology, and rare diseases. He currently serves as Chief Medical Officer at Xaira. Before joining Xaira, Dr. Fontoura was SVP and Global Head at Roche, where he led clinical development across neuroscience, immunology, ophthalmology, and rare diseases, contributed to the launch of multiple breakthrough therapies, and pioneered digital health approaches, such as smartphone‑based clinical endpoints. He previously held academic roles at the New University of Lisbon, where he earned his MD and PhD in Neuroimmunology. Dr. Fontoura also completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford University, is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, and continues to teach as a visiting professor in Lisbon and as a lecturer in Basel.

For further information, contact Galapagos:

Investor Relations

Glenn Schulman

+1 412 522 6239

ir@glpg.com

Media

Katie Morris

+1 952 288 6821

katiemorris@ententeinc.com

Visit us at www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

