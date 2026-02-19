Akamai Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth quarter highlights

Revenue of $1.095 billion, up 7% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Cloud Infrastructure Services** revenue of $94 million, up 45% year-over-year and up 44% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security revenue of $592 million, up 11% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*; Guardicore Segmentation and API Security revenue of $90 million, up 36% year-over-year and up 34% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.58, down 36% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP net income per diluted shared* of $1.84, up 11% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Full-year highlights

Revenue of $4.208 billion, up 5% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Cloud Infrastructure Services** revenue of $314 million, up 36% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security revenue of $2.243 billion, up 10% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*; Guardicore Segmentation and API Security revenue of $293 million, up 43% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.07, down 6% year-over-year and down 5% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share* of $7.12, up 10% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025.

“Akamai delivered strong year-end performance, with better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines. We were particularly pleased to achieve 36% year-over-year revenue growth in Q4 across our Guardicore Segmentation and API Security products, and 45% year-over-year revenue growth for Cloud Infrastructure Services (CIS),” said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai’s Chief Executive Officer. “These rapidly growing products are well-positioned to drive faster overall revenue growth for Akamai in the future, with Cloud Infrastructure Services growth, in particular, benefiting from strong customer interest in our new Akamai Inference Cloud and the overall growth of AI applications and agents in the marketplace.”

Akamai delivered the following results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025:

Revenue: Revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.095 billion, a 7% increase over fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $1.020 billion and a 6% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Total revenue for 2025 was $4.208 billion compared to $3.991 billion for 2024, up 5% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue for the fourth quarter was $592 million, up 11% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Security revenue for 2025 was $2.243 billion, up 10% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Guardicore Segmentation and API Security revenue for the fourth quarter was $90 million, up 36% year-over-year and up 34% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Guardicore Segmentation and API Security revenue for 2025 was $293 million, up 43% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Delivery revenue for the fourth quarter was $311 million, down 2% year-over-year and down 3% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Delivery revenue for 2025 was $1.257 billion, down 5% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Cloud computing revenue for the fourth quarter was $191 million, up 14% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Compute revenue for 2025 was $708 million, up 12% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Cloud Infrastructure Services** revenue for the fourth quarter was $94 million, up 45% year-over-year and up 44% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue for 2025 was $314 million, up 36% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange.*



Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter was $553 million, up 4% year-over-year. U.S. revenue for 2025 was $2.139 billion, up 3% year-over-year.

International revenue for the fourth quarter was $542 million, up 11% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* International revenue for 2025 was $2.069 billion, up 8% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Restructuring charge: Fourth quarter 2025 GAAP income from operations, GAAP net income, and GAAP EPS in the paragraphs below were affected by the $55 million restructuring charge recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025. This charge primarily related to severance costs in connection with a workforce reduction and impairments of certain intangible assets as the Company continues to strategically align its investments and organizational structure with long-term growth priorities.

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter was $95 million, a 36% decrease from fourth quarter 2024 income from operations of $148 million. GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter was 9%, down 6 percentage points from the same period last year. GAAP income from operations for 2025 was $567 million, a 6% increase from the prior year's GAAP income from operations of $533 million. Full-year GAAP operating margin was 13%, flat from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* for the fourth quarter was $316 million, a 6% increase from fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP income from operations* of $298 million. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the fourth quarter was 29%, flat from the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations* for 2025 was $1.254 billion, a 7% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP income from operations* of $1.167 billion. Full-year non-GAAP operating margin* was 30%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $85 million, a 39% decrease from fourth quarter 2024 GAAP net income of $140 million. GAAP net income for 2025 was $452 million, a 10% decrease from the prior year's GAAP net income of $505 million.

Non-GAAP net income* for the fourth quarter was $270 million, a 6% increase from fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP net income* of $254 million. Non-GAAP net income* for 2025 was $1,046 million, a 5% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP net income* of $996 million.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter was $0.58, a 36% decrease from fourth quarter 2024 GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.91 and when adjusted for foreign exchange.* GAAP net income per diluted share for 2025 was $3.07, a 6% decrease from the prior year's GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.27 and a 5% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* for the fourth quarter was $1.84, an 11% increase from fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP net income per diluted share* of $1.66 and when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* for 2025 was $7.12, a 10% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP net income per diluted share* of $6.48 and when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth quarter was $458 million, a 7% increase from fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA* of $429 million. Adjusted EBITDA* for 2025 was $1.802 billion, a 7% increase from the prior year's Adjusted EBITDA* of $1.682 billion.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the fourth quarter was $367 million, or 33% of revenue. Cash from operations for 2025 was $1.519 billion, or 36% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.920 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Share repurchases: The Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2025. For the full-year 2025, the Company spent $800 million to repurchase 10.0 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $79.77 per share. The Company had 145 million shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2025.

Financial guidance: The Company reports the following financial guidance for the first quarter and full year 2026:

Three Months Ending

March 31, 2026 Year Ending

December 31, 2026 Low End High End Low End High End Revenue (in millions) $ 1,060 $ 1,085 $ 4,400 $ 4,550 Non-GAAP operating margin * 26 % 27 % 26 % 28 % Non-GAAP net income per diluted share * $ 1.50 $ 1.67 $ 6.20 $ 7.20 Non-GAAP tax rate * 19 % 19 % 19 % 19 % Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations * (in millions) 148 148 147 147 Capex as a percentage of revenue * 23 % 25 % 23 % 26 %

The guidance that is provided on a non-GAAP basis cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items Akamai excludes from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for Akamai’s performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of the future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, Akamai excludes certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items Akamai excludes and to estimate certain discrete tax items, such as the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

** Cloud Infrastructure Services consist of the compute and storage solutions based on Linode, along with our EdgeWorkers product and the partner solutions running on our cloud platform

Quarterly Conference Call

Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-833-634-5020 (or 1-412-902-4238 for international calls) and using passcode Akamai Technologies Call. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor Relations section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-855-669-9658 (or 1-412-317-0088 for international calls) and using passcode 5393108. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 930,231 $ 517,707 Marketable securities 256,302 1,078,876 Accounts receivable, net 793,666 727,687 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 306,481 253,827 Total current assets 2,286,680 2,578,097 Marketable securities 733,228 275,592 Property and equipment, net 2,333,462 1,995,071 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,469,700 1,006,738 Acquired intangible assets, net 614,542 727,585 Goodwill 3,206,525 3,151,077 Deferred income tax assets 622,776 483,249 Other assets 212,730 151,376 Total assets $ 11,479,643 $ 10,368,785 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 125,054 $ 130,447 Accrued expenses 319,622 370,888 Deferred revenue 151,186 149,222 Convertible senior notes — 1,149,116 Operating lease liabilities 336,613 259,134 Other current liabilities 35,043 32,516 Total current liabilities 967,518 2,091,323 Deferred revenue 17,088 26,314 Deferred income tax liabilities 31,089 16,066 Convertible senior notes 4,105,355 2,396,695 Operating lease liabilities 1,233,420 829,660 Other liabilities 147,802 130,370 Total liabilities 6,502,272 5,490,428 Total stockholders’ equity 4,977,371 4,878,357 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,479,643 $ 10,368,785

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Revenue $ 1,094,912 $ 1,054,630 $ 1,019,939 $ 4,208,175 $ 3,991,168 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (1) (2) 452,501 429,532 414,356 1,727,513 1,620,793 Research and development (1) 139,453 124,720 120,245 513,560 470,876 Sales and marketing (1) 149,065 144,867 144,621 574,302 556,781 General and administrative (1) (2) 176,490 161,719 155,544 656,739 621,785 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,925 27,783 25,614 111,066 92,081 Restructuring charge (benefit) 54,602 (15 ) 11,499 58,051 95,441 Total costs and operating expenses 1,000,036 888,606 871,879 3,641,231 3,457,757 Income from operations 94,876 166,024 148,060 566,944 533,411 Interest and marketable securities income, net 18,256 18,893 22,746 70,808 100,280 Interest expense (7,893 ) (7,915 ) (6,735 ) (30,759 ) (27,117 ) Other expense, net (1,320 ) (3,837 ) (5,962 ) (4,588 ) (19,561 ) Income before provision for income taxes 103,919 173,165 158,109 602,405 587,013 Provision for income taxes (18,847 ) (32,995 ) (18,204 ) (150,374 ) (82,095 ) Net income $ 85,072 $ 140,170 $ 139,905 $ 452,031 $ 504,918 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.98 $ 0.93 $ 3.11 $ 3.34 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.97 $ 0.91 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 144,224 143,577 150,240 145,402 151,392 Diluted 146,970 144,811 153,091 147,023 154,346

(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)

(2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 85,072 $ 140,170 $ 139,905 $ 452,031 $ 504,918 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 182,505 176,623 167,949 708,611 648,410 Stock-based compensation 119,225 115,423 99,045 459,402 393,378 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 2,307 (19,717 ) (71,206 ) 26,653 (70,268 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,877 1,926 1,588 7,053 6,521 (Gain) loss on investments (57 ) — 5,000 (9,370 ) 5,066 Other non-cash reconciling items, net 42,121 1,359 19,797 47,462 65,488 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (34,871 ) 8,551 (50,392 ) (59,437 ) (22,300 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (25,648 ) 11,598 (20,614 ) (43,749 ) (46,094 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,917 22,047 79,535 (48,577 ) 344 Deferred revenue (16,811 ) (19,360 ) 6,709 (13,054 ) 20,687 Other current liabilities 25,527 (2,105 ) (15,490 ) 965 26,860 Other non-current assets and liabilities (28,580 ) 5,317 (18,038 ) (9,225 ) (13,839 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 366,584 441,832 343,788 1,518,765 1,519,171 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (55,902 ) — — (55,112 ) (434,066 ) Cash paid for asset acquisitions — — (127,973 ) (29,930 ) (132,835 ) Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs (204,695 ) (195,016 ) (162,859 ) (819,500 ) (685,267 ) Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities (113,325 ) (181,470 ) (34,535 ) (964,590 ) (236,176 ) Proceeds from sales, maturities and redemptions of short- and long-term marketable securities 7,459 6,999 81,368 1,333,683 685,692 Other, net 71 1,156 (187 ) (5,294 ) 3,973 Net cash used in investing activities (366,392 ) (368,331 ) (244,186 ) (540,743 ) (798,679 )

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility — — — 250,000 — Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility — — — (250,000 ) — (Payment) proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs (594 ) (392 ) — 1,701,202 — Proceeds from the issuance of warrants related to convertible senior notes — — — 330,855 — Purchases of note hedges related to convertible senior notes — — — (605,820 ) — Repayment of convertible senior notes — — — (1,149,992 ) — Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans 13,553 19,656 13,805 62,450 61,513 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (13,789 ) (12,052 ) (16,061 ) (123,770 ) (173,176 ) Repurchases of common stock — — (138,371 ) (799,963 ) (557,468 ) Other, net (872 ) (91 ) (213 ) (2,998 ) (10,504 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,702 ) 7,121 (140,840 ) (588,036 ) (679,635 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,496 (759 ) (12,431 ) 22,238 (12,243 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14 ) 79,863 (53,669 ) 412,224 28,614 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 931,322 851,459 572,753 519,084 490,470 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 931,308 $ 931,322 $ 519,084 $ 931,308 $ 519,084

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY SOLUTION

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Security $ 592,358 $ 568,437 $ 534,602 $ 2,243,404 $ 2,042,661 Delivery 311,113 306,495 317,842 1,256,721 1,318,131 Cloud computing 191,441 179,698 167,495 708,050 630,376 Total revenue $ 1,094,912 $ 1,054,630 $ 1,019,939 $ 4,208,175 $ 3,991,168 Revenue growth rates year-over-year: Security 11 % 10 % 14 % 10 % 16 % Delivery (2 ) (4 ) (18 ) (5 ) (15 ) Cloud computing 14 8 24 12 25 Total revenue 7 % 5 % 3 % 5 % 5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1): Security 9 % 9 % 14 % 9 % 16 % Delivery (3 ) (4 ) (18 ) (5 ) (14 ) Cloud computing 14 7 25 12 25 Total revenue 6 % 4 % 3 % 5 % 5 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 U.S. $ 552,849 $ 529,978 $ 529,879 $ 2,139,173 $ 2,075,533 International 542,063 524,652 490,060 2,069,002 1,915,635 Total revenue $ 1,094,912 $ 1,054,630 $ 1,019,939 $ 4,208,175 $ 3,991,168 Revenue growth rates year-over-year: U.S. 4 % 1 % 3 % 3 % 5 % International 11 9 2 8 4 Total revenue 7 % 5 % 3 % 5 % 5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (1): U.S. 4 % 1 % 3 % 3 % 5 % International 8 8 4 7 5 Total revenue 6 % 4 % 3 % 5 % 5 %

(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenue $ 19,196 $ 19,738 $ 16,129 $ 77,176 $ 61,177 Research and development 44,918 42,415 37,843 169,404 152,114 Sales and marketing 23,082 22,413 18,730 90,198 77,593 General and administrative 32,029 30,857 26,343 122,624 102,494 Total stock-based compensation $ 119,225 $ 115,423 $ 99,045 $ 459,402 $ 393,378 Depreciation and amortization: Network-related depreciation $ 85,827 $ 82,245 $ 74,949 $ 328,221 $ 282,106 Capitalized internal-use software development amortization 39,383 37,964 40,343 155,501 168,355 Other depreciation and amortization 16,313 16,219 15,983 64,290 63,994 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization (1) 141,523 136,428 131,275 548,012 514,455 Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization (2) 12,919 12,285 10,952 49,031 41,452 Capitalized interest expense

amortization (2) 138 127 108 502 422 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,925 27,783 25,614 111,066 92,081 Total depreciation and amortization $ 182,505 $ 176,623 $ 167,949 $ 708,611 $ 648,410 Capital expenditures (1) (3): Purchases of property and equipment $ 80,474 $ 141,641 $ 122,694 $ 505,702 $ 383,392 Capitalized internal-use software development costs 73,270 82,522 69,974 312,286 292,509 Total capital expenditures $ 153,744 $ 224,163 $ 192,668 $ 817,988 $ 675,901 Capex as a percentage of revenue (1) 14 % 21 % 19 % 19 % 17 % End of period statistics: Number of employees 11,382 11,161 10,748

(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measuresbelow for a definition. (2) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized related to cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (3) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND TAX RATE

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Income from operations $ 94,876 $ 166,024 $ 148,060 $ 566,944 $ 533,411 GAAP operating margin 9 % 16 % 15 % 13 % 13 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,925 27,783 25,614 111,066 92,081 Stock-based compensation 119,225 115,423 99,045 459,402 393,378 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 13,490 12,753 11,264 50,890 42,910 Restructuring charge (benefit) 54,602 (15 ) 11,499 58,051 95,441 Acquisition-related costs 1,861 17 115 3,247 7,502 Legal settlements 4,000 — 2,500 4,000 2,500 Operating adjustments 221,103 155,961 150,037 686,656 633,812 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 315,979 $ 321,985 $ 298,097 $ 1,253,600 $ 1,167,223 Non-GAAP operating margin 29 % 31 % 29 % 30 % 29 % Net income $ 85,072 $ 140,170 $ 139,905 $ 452,031 $ 504,918 Operating adjustments (from above) 221,103 155,961 150,037 686,656 633,812 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,877 1,926 1,588 7,053 6,521 (Gain) loss on cost method investments, net (57 ) — 5,000 (9,370 ) 5,066 Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (37,929 ) (29,150 ) (42,605 ) (89,945 ) (154,735 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 270,066 $ 268,907 $ 253,925 $ 1,046,425 $ 995,582 GAAP tax rate 18 % 19 % 12 % 25 % 14 % Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (1 ) — 7 (6 ) 5 Non-GAAP tax rate 17 % 19 % 19 % 19 % 19 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.58 $ 0.97 $ 0.91 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 Adjustments to net income: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.19 0.19 0.17 0.76 0.60 Stock-based compensation 0.81 0.80 0.65 3.12 2.55 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 0.09 0.09 0.07 0.35 0.28 Restructuring charge (benefit) 0.37 — 0.08 0.39 0.62 Acquisition-related costs 0.01 — — 0.02 0.05 Legal settlements 0.03 — 0.02 0.03 0.02 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.04 (Gain) loss on cost method investments, net — — 0.03 (0.06 ) 0.03 Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (0.26 ) (0.20 ) (0.28 ) (0.61 ) (1.00 ) Adjustment for shares (1) — — — — 0.03 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.84 $ 1.86 $ 1.66 $ 7.12 $ 6.48 Shares used in GAAP per diluted share calculations 146,970 144,811 153,091 147,023 154,346 Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions (1) — — (368 ) — (744 ) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations (1) 146,970 144,811 152,723 147,023 153,602





(1) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During these periods, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which was the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes that matured in May 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net income $ 85,072 $ 140,170 $ 139,905 $ 452,031 $ 504,918 Net income margin 8 % 13 % 14 % 11 % 13 % Interest and marketable securities income, net (18,256 ) (18,893 ) (22,746 ) (70,808 ) (100,280 ) Provision for income taxes 18,847 32,995 18,204 150,374 82,095 Depreciation and amortization 141,523 136,428 131,275 548,012 514,455 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 13,490 12,753 11,264 50,890 42,910 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,925 27,783 25,614 111,066 92,081 Stock-based compensation 119,225 115,423 99,045 459,402 393,378 Restructuring charge (benefit) 54,602 (15 ) 11,499 58,051 95,441 Acquisition-related costs 1,861 17 115 3,247 7,502 Legal settlements 4,000 — 2,500 4,000 2,500 Interest expense 7,893 7,915 6,735 30,759 27,117 (Gain) loss on cost method investments, net (57 ) — 5,000 (9,370 ) 5,066 Other expense, net 1,377 3,837 962 13,958 14,495 Adjusted EBITDA $ 457,502 $ 458,413 $ 429,372 $ 1,801,612 $ 1,681,678 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42 % 43 % 42 % 43 % 42 %

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP tax rate, capital expenditures, non-GAAP depreciation and amortization, capex as a percentage of revenue and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and may be comparable to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial measures and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This reconciliation can be found in the “Supplemental Financial Information” on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.

Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees which includes long-term incentive plans to encourage retention, performance-based plans to encourage achievement of specified financial targets, short-term incentive awards with a one year vest and shares issued as part of a retirement savings program. The grant date fair value of the stock-based compensation awards varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.

Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.

Restructuring charge – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including acquired intangible assets, right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

Amortization of debt issuance costs and capitalized interest expense – The issuance costs of Akamai's convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.

Gains and losses on cost method investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of cost method investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Legal settlements – Akamai has incurred losses related to the settlement of legal matters. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations.

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as the impact of intercompany sales of intellectual property related to acquisitions), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; amortization of debt issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; gains and losses on cost method investments; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, or EPS – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of Akamai's convertible senior notes. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, Akamai would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2033, 2029 and 2027 and those that matured in 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $93.01, $126.31, $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion prices, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest and marketable securities income and losses; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; gains and losses on cost method investments; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP tax rate – GAAP tax rate excluding the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items.

Capital expenditures, or capex – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Capex as a percentage of revenue – Capital expenditures, or capex, stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization – GAAP depreciation and amortization (which consists of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, capitalized stock-based compensation, capitalized interest expense and acquired intangible assets), less depreciation and amortization excluded from non-GAAP results (which consists of depreciation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation, capitalized interest expense and acquired intangible assets).

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been important contributors to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our international subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.



Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage growth rate impacted by foreign currency exchange rates, sometimes referred to as constant currency, is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release and related management commentary on our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai, including our outlook, guidance, growth objectives and statements about our products, including Akamai Inference Cloud, and their anticipated capabilities, scalability and performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; changes in customer or user preferences or demands; impact of macroeconomic trends, including economic uncertainty, turmoil in the financial services industry, the effects of inflation, fluctuating interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate and monetary supply fluctuations, international tensions and volatility in capital markets; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including outages, cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; difficulties in integrating our acquisitions and investments; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions, reorganizations or investments; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally, including changes in government policies, regulations and resources; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; delay in developing or failure to develop new products, service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on our quarterly earnings conference call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.