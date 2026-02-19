Inseego Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 2025 revenue of $48.4 million, third consecutive quarter of sequential growth

Q4 2025 Adjusted EBITDA* of $6.0 million and 12.4% margin and GAAP Net Income of $0.5 million

Eliminated all outstanding Preferred Stock at 38% Discount

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a global leader in 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“Q4 was another strong quarter for Inseego, capping a year of strategic growth and disciplined execution,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “We exited 2025 with a higher-quality and more diversified revenue base, highlighted by key wins with all three U.S. Tier-1 carriers. Entering 2026, we have our broadest product portfolio ever aligned with all three Tier-1 carriers and a growing partner ecosystem. As we invest in these new products and initiatives, we’re encouraged to be well-positioned to execute against a significantly expanded opportunity as launches and carrier programs ramp through the year.”

Steven Gatoff, CFO of Inseego, added: “We delivered another quarter of sequential growth, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA both exceeding guidance. Strong gross margins, disciplined expense management, and effective working capital management drove meaningful operating leverage. In January, we were pleased to retire our Preferred Stock at a 38% discount to its aggregate liquidation preference, further strengthening the balance sheet and increasing stockholder value.”

Q4 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for Q4 2025 was $48.4 million, up 5.5% sequentially.

Mobile solutions revenue was $20.4 million, up 27.4% sequentially.

Adjusted EBITDA* for Q4 2025 was $6.0 million and a margin of 12.4%, up 4.5% sequentially. GAAP Net Income was $0.5 million.

GAAP gross margin for Q4 2025 was 42.2%, the Company’s fourth consecutive quarter with gross margin exceeding 40%.

Business Highlights

Announced in January that AT&T Business selected the Inseego FX4200 as part of its portfolio of fixed wireless device offerings. AT&T placed an initial stocking order in December 2025, and sales are anticipated to begin ramping in earnest in the first half of 2026 as the program comes online.

Announced in February that Verizon Business added the Inseego FX 4200 series to its 5G Business Internet FWA portfolio. Verizon placed an initial stocking order in December 2025, and sales are expected to begin ramping in earnest in the first half of 2026 as the program comes online.

With the announcements above, all three U.S. Tier-1 carriers have now chosen Inseego to support their enterprise FWA offerings. This level of alignment is a strong endorsement of our technology and strategy, and it positions Inseego as a key partner as carriers look to scale Fixed Wireless Access as a core enterprise connectivity solution.

Saw continued traction in the channel across both Mobile and Fixed Wireless Access, with wins spanning SSPs, industrial automation, regional fixed wireless providers, healthcare and public safety. These deployments included a mix of established and newer products, from MiFi X Pro mobility solutions bundled with Inseego Connect to FX and FW series devices supporting last-mile broadband, demonstrating growing diversity in both use cases and portfolio adoption across our channel.

Deepened our channel reach by onboarding new partners, including signing partnership agreements with three of the largest global IT resellers, CDW, Insight, and SHI. Also secured initial FX4200 stocking orders from leading distributors, including Get Wireless, TD Synnex, and Vertex Wireless.

In January 2026, eliminated 100% of the Company’s Preferred Stock, which had a liquidation preference of $42m as of December 31, 2025, in exchange for $26m of aggregate consideration, representing a 38% discount, and consisting of $10m in cash, $8m of the Company’s existing 9.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2029, and approximately 767,00 shares of the Company’s common stock.

Q1 and Full-Year 2026 Guidance

On its February 19, 2026 earnings call, the Company issued the following financial guidance for the first quarter and full-year of 2026:

Q1 2026 total revenue in the range of $33.0 million to $36.0 million.

Q1 2026 Adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $1.0 million to $2.0 million.

Full-year 2026 total revenue of approximately $190 million.

The Company’s financial guidance does not include any potential impact of the evolving tariff environment.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information, and the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading provider of cloud-managed, wireless broadband connectivity solutions. Inseego’s comprehensive hardware portfolio, combined with its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for device, network, and subscriber management, enables seamless business connectivity and simplifies subscription management, wireless deployments, and network operations for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), IoT, and mobile networking. As an early pioneer in mobile broadband and a leading innovator in 5G for business, Inseego has delivered over 10 generations of solutions that provide unmatched speed, security, and reliability for businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions. For more information about Inseego, visit www.inseego.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our financial guidance, future business outlook, the future demand for our products, and other statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We, therefore, cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the Company’s dependence on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; (2) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and device management software and services and our ability to accurately forecast; (3) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and device management software and services; (4) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (5) our ability to develop sales channels and to onboard channel partners; (6) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (7) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (8) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (10) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (11) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (12) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 or other global public health emergencies on the business, (17) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates, (18) the impact of import tariffs on our materials and products, and (19) the impact of geopolitical instability on our business.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required under applicable law and our ongoing reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, for example, exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, impairment of capitalized software, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, and other non-recurring gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to those items excluded from non-GAAP net income (loss), excludes all interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other non-operating income/expense.

Non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for cost of revenues, operating expenses, net income (loss), net income (loss) per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be an important supplemental performance measure.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate our performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in our stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain non-cash and one-time items to facilitate comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use this view of our operating performance to compare it with the business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparing our underlying operating performance with other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and the exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that material limitations are associated with using non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures in this press release with our GAAP financial results.

INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Mobile solutions $ 20,429 $ 25,499 $ 67,928 $ 98,930 Fixed wireless access solutions 15,687 10,427 49,751 47,649 Product revenues 36,116 35,926 117,679 146,579 Software services and other 12,283 12,161 48,509 44,665 Total revenues 48,399 48,087 166,188 191,244 Cost of revenues: Product 26,509 28,578 89,523 115,390 Software services and other 1,476 1,565 5,669 7,057 Total cost of revenues 27,985 30,143 95,192 122,447 Gross profit 20,414 17,944 70,996 68,797 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 5,568 5,564 19,801 20,596 Sales and marketing 5,315 3,775 17,398 15,951 General and administrative 5,879 4,545 20,761 17,240 Depreciation and amortization 2,347 2,270 8,336 12,368 Impairment of capitalized software — — 384 927 Total operating costs and expenses 19,109 16,154 66,680 67,082 Operating income 1,305 1,790 4,316 1,715 Other income (expense): Loss on debt restructurings, net — (16,541 ) — (2,851 ) Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility — — — (788 ) Interest expense (927 ) (1,220 ) (3,771 ) (10,906 ) Other income (expense), net 126 14 737 (850 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 504 (15,957 ) 1,282 (13,680 ) Income tax provision 35 518 44 689 Income (loss) from continuing operations 469 (16,475 ) 1,238 (14,369 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 15,909 (400 ) 18,941 Net income 469 (566 ) 838 4,572 Preferred stock dividends (924 ) (844 ) (3,574 ) (3,269 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (455 ) $ (1,410 ) $ (2,736 ) $ 1,303 Per share data: Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic and diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.03 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (1.41 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ 1.13 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.51 Basic earnings (loss) per share (*) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.18 ) $ 0.10 Weighted-average shares used in computation of net earnings (loss) per share: Basic and diluted (*) 15,181,439 14,032,056 15,129,030 12,535,756 Diluted

(*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split that occurred on January 24, 2024, see Note 1. Rounding may affect summation.





INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,886 $ 39,596 Accounts receivable, net 25,086 13,803 Inventories 7,726 13,575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,389 5,926 Total current assets 64,087 72,900 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,087 1,102 Intangible assets, net 20,676 18,747 Goodwill 3,949 3,949 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,451 2,855 Other assets 557 446 Total assets $ 93,807 $ 99,999 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,583 $ 18,433 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,856 30,133 2025 Convertible Notes, net — 14,905 Total current liabilities 48,439 63,471 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 2,910 2,627 Deferred tax liabilities, net 186 174 2029 Senior Secured Notes, net 41,611 41,830 Other long-term liabilities 4,705 4,755 Total liabilities 97,851 112,857 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock (aggregate liquidation preference of $41,966 as of December 31,

2025) — — Common stock 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 903,899 892,534 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 403 218 Accumulated deficit (908,361 ) (905,625 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (4,044 ) (12,858 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 93,807 $ 99,999





INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 838 $ 4,572 Adjustments to reconcile Net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 400 (18,941 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,447 12,529 Provision for expected credit losses 337 216 Impairment of capitalized software 384 927 Gain on early lease termination (443 ) — Provision for excess and obsolete inventory (1,599 ) (54 ) Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets — 138 Share-based compensation expense 7,441 3,824 Amortization (accretion) of debt discount/premium and debt issuance costs, net (175 ) 4,399 Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility — 788 Loss on debt restructuring, net — 2,851 Deferred income taxes 12 62 Non-cash operating lease expense 986 1,035 Other 35 — Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestiture: Accounts receivable (11,620 ) 4,670 Inventories 7,448 6,923 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,284 ) (71 ) Accounts payable 3,677 (6,947 ) Accrued expenses other liabilities (5,605 ) 10,966 Operating lease liabilities (1,176 ) (1,230 ) Operating cash flows from continuing operations 8,103 26,657 Operating cash flows from discontinued operations (908 ) 6,862 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,195 33,519 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (661 ) (100 ) Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets (8,616 ) (4,961 ) Investing cash flows from continuing operations (9,277 ) (5,061 ) Investing cash flows from discontinued operations 710 48,092 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8,567 ) 43,031 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of warrants to purchase common stock 976 — Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP 542 20 Repayments of 2025 Convertible Notes (14,949 ) (33,769 ) Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan and warrants, net of issuance costs — 19,350 Repayments on short-term loan — (19,500 ) Net repayments on asset-backed revolving credit facility — (4,882 ) Financing cash flows from continuing operations (13,431 ) (38,781 ) Financing cash flows from discontinued operations — — Net cash used in financing activities (13,431 ) (38,781 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 93 (582 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,710 ) 37,187 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 39,596 2,409 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 24,886 $ 39,596









INSEEGO CORP.

Supplemental Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 GAAP Income (Loss) from continuing operations $ 469 $ 1,432 $ 507 $ (1,170 ) $ (16,475 ) $ 7,543 $ 79 $ (5,516 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,335 1,850 1,654 1,601 1,109 1,193 834 687 Impairment of capitalized software — — — 384 — 507 — 420 Gain on early lease termination — (443 ) — — — — — — Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets — — — — — 139 — — Purchased intangible amortization — — — 316 330 330 330 330 Debt restructuring costs — — — — 201 669 452 — Divestiture related costs — — — — — — — — Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility — — — — — — 788 — Gain/(loss) on debt restructurings, net — — — — 16,541 (12,366 ) (1,324 ) — Non-GAAP net income (loss) 2,804 2,839 2,161 1,131 1,706 (1,985 ) 1,159 (4,079 ) Depreciation and amortization1 2,368 2,189 1,792 1,782 1,978 2,863 3,361 3,007 Interest expense 927 885 933 1,026 1,220 5,731 1,776 2,179 Other (income) expense, net (126 ) (126 ) (182 ) (303 ) (14 ) 72 417 375 Income tax provision (benefit) 35 (36 ) 22 23 518 36 118 17 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,008 $ 5,751 $ 4,726 $ 3,659 $ 5,408 $ 6,717 $ 6,831 $ 1,499

1 Excluding purchased intangible amortization

Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE: GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share2 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.53 ) Share-based compensation expense 0.15 0.12 0.11 0.10 0.07 0.10 0.07 0.06 Impairment of capitalized

software — — — 0.03 — 0.04 — 0.04 Gain on early lease

termination — (0.03 ) — — — — — — Impairment of operating lease

right-of-use assets — — — — — 0.01 — — Purchased intangibles

amortization ​ — — — 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 Debt restructuring

costs — — — — 0.01 0.05 0.04 — Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility — — — — — — 0.07 — Gain/(loss) on debt restructurings, net — — — — 1.12 (1.00 ) (0.11 ) — Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share2,3 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ (0.95 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.41 ) Shares used in computing GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share 15,181,439 15,522,042 15,023,832 15,002,003 14,032,056 13,218,293 11,894,746 11,879,719 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share 15,671,835 15,522,042 15,147,769 15,328,069 14,792,934 12,336,503 11,996,070 11,879,719



2 Includes the impact of preferred stock dividends

3 The per share reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP may not aggregate due to both calculations utilizing a different share basis. The loss per diluted share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares included in the net income per diluted share calculation.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.