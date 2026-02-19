ICU Medical Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Provides Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced financial results for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Fourth quarter 2025 revenue was $540.7 million, as compared to $629.8 million in the same period in the prior year. GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $203.0 million, as compared to $227.3 million in the same period in the prior year. GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 38%, as compared to 36% in the same period in the prior year. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $(15.7) million, or $(0.64) per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net loss of $(23.8) million, or $(0.97) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.91 as compared to $2.11 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $98.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $105.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share are measures calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information following the financial statements herein for further discussion and reconciliations of these measures to GAAP measures.

Vivek Jain, ICU Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Fourth quarter results were generally in line with our expectations."

Revenues by product line for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows (in millions):

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, Product Line 2025 2024 $ Change 2025 2024 $ Change Consumables $ 284.7 $ 268.1 $ 16.6 $ 1,109.2 $ 1,038.9 $ 70.3 Infusion Systems 176.3 171.7 4.6 684.2 652.4 31.8 Vital Care* 79.7 190.0 (110.3 ) 437.9 690.7 (252.8 ) Total** $ 540.7 $ 629.8 $ (89.1 ) $ 2,231.3 $ 2,382.0 $ (150.7 )

*On May 1, 2025, we disposed of our IV Solutions business which was included within our Vital Care product line. Vital Care includes contract manufacturing revenue of $4.8 million and $19.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, as compared to $8.2 million and $46.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

** Totals may differ from the income statement due to the rounding of product lines.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

For fiscal year 2026 the Company estimates GAAP net income to be in the range of $26 million to $44 million and GAAP net earnings per share estimated to be in the range of $1.03 to $1.74.

For the fiscal year 2026, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $400 million to $430 million, and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.75 to $8.45.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals and intentions regarding the future and financial outlook for 2026. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks from doing business in foreign countries, including related to tariffs and other barriers to trade; the Company’s ability to compete successfully, including with larger international companies and established local companies; decreased demand for the Company's products; costs related to product development; cost volatility or potential loss of supply of raw materials due to our dependence on single and limited source third-party suppliers; ability to achieve operating efficiencies; risks related to significant sales through our distributors; inflation and foreign currency exchange rates; impacts from global macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; healthcare costs and reimbursement levels; disruptions at the FDA and other governmental agencies; damage at the Company’s manufacturing or supply facilities; risks associated with the IV Solutions joint venture and the Smiths Medical integration; risks associated with the timing and resolution of the 2025 warning letter; risks related to protection of our information technology systems and compliance with privacy laws and regulations; risks related to our intellectual property; and the other important factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including without limitation its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 307,963 $ 308,566 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 180,515 182,828 Inventories 615,859 584,676 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 86,217 81,531 Assets held for sale — 284,382 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,190,554 1,441,983 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 451,817 442,746 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 54,470 53,295 GOODWILL 1,499,754 1,432,772 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 633,559 740,789 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 25,891 24,211 OTHER ASSETS 62,877 65,097 INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES 131,586 3,038 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,050,508 $ 4,203,931 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 154,374 $ 148,020 Accrued liabilities 315,337 306,923 Current portion of long-term debt 18,750 51,000 Income tax payable 10,400 17,328 Liabilities held for sale — 32,911 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 498,861 556,182 LONG-TERM DEBT 1,265,917 1,531,858 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 89,536 66,745 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 37,756 48,814 INCOME TAX LIABILITY 34,613 35,097 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value; Authorized — 500 shares; Issued and outstanding — none — — Common stock, $0.10 par value; Authorized — 80,000 shares; Issued —24,688 and 24,518 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and outstanding — 24,688 and 24,517 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2,469 2,452 Additional paid-in capital 1,465,118 1,412,118 Treasury stock, at cost (22 ) (92 ) Retained earnings 690,890 690,158 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,630 ) (139,401 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,123,825 1,965,235 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,050,508 $ 4,203,931





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 TOTAL REVENUES $ 540,704 $ 629,805 $ 2,231,262 $ 2,382,046 COST OF GOODS SOLD 337,719 402,547 1,409,223 1,557,264 GROSS PROFIT 202,985 227,258 822,039 824,782 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 155,812 158,849 625,210 638,762 Research and development 21,086 22,355 87,495 88,615 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 20,452 9,771 66,505 59,840 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out — (1,408 ) — (5,399 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 197,350 189,567 779,210 781,818 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 5,635 37,691 42,829 42,964 INTEREST EXPENSE, net (20,643 ) (23,457 ) (83,031 ) (95,753 ) OTHER EXPENSE, net (894 ) (6,017 ) (232 ) (13,223 ) GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESS — — 44,792 — (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES (15,902 ) 8,217 4,358 (66,012 ) BENEFIT (PROVISION) FOR INCOME TAXES 2,653 (32,045 ) (2,437 ) (51,676 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES (13,249 ) (23,828 ) 1,921 (117,688 ) EQUITY IN LOSSES OF UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES (2,485 ) — (1,189 ) — NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (15,734 ) $ (23,828 ) $ 732 $ (117,688 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ (0.64 ) $ (0.97 ) $ 0.03 $ (4.83 ) Diluted $ (0.64 ) $ (0.97 ) $ 0.03 $ (4.83 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES Basic 24,687 24,492 24,640 24,388 Diluted 24,687 24,492 24,904 24,388





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 732 $ (117,688 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 200,741 219,512 Noncash lease expense 17,251 21,344 Stock compensation 55,758 46,883 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets 5,900 2,522 Debt issuance costs amortization 6,178 6,807 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability — (5,399 ) Undistributed equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 1,189 — Gain on sale of business (44,792 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,463 — Other 24,471 32,621 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable 8,876 (46,844 ) Inventories (26,252 ) 16,829 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,958 ) (8,829 ) Other assets (6,982 ) (23,154 ) Accounts payable 6,998 12,531 Accrued liabilities (36,967 ) 20,668 Income taxes, including excess tax benefits and deferred income taxes (24,759 ) 26,230 Net cash provided by operating activities 179,847 204,033 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (88,043 ) (79,373 ) Proceeds from the sale of business 211,185 — Proceeds from sale of assets 8,059 746 Intangible asset additions (8,972 ) (10,833 ) Proceeds from sale and maturities of investment securities — 500 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 122,229 (88,960 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 313 — Payments of lender debt issuance costs (2,825 ) — Principal repayments of long-term debt (302,750 ) (51,000 ) Payment of third-party debt issuance costs (1,555 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,106 10,939 Payments on finance leases (2,048 ) (1,147 ) Payments of contingent earn-out liability — (2,600 ) Tax withholding payments related to net share settlement of equity awards (8,766 ) (11,992 ) Net cash used in financing activities (311,525 ) (55,800 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 8,846 (4,929 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (603 ) 54,344 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 308,566 254,222 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 307,963 $ 308,566



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including peer companies. Our management believes that the non-GAAP data provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance and facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results of operations between current and prior periods. We use non-GAAP financial measures in addition to and in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of our business, in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in determining executive incentive compensation.

The non-GAAP financial measures as shown in the tables below, exclude special items because they are highly variable or unusual and impact year-over-year comparisons.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, special items include the following:

Contract manufacturing : We manufacture certain products or product components in accordance with manufacturing services agreements. We do not include the contract revenue in our adjusted revenue, or any gross profit impact in our adjusted gross profit as the commercial relationship under these types of agreements are originally negotiated contemporaneously with a business combination or other transactions and are not indicative of normal market transactions.

Stock compensation expense : Stock-based compensation is generally fixed at the time the stock-based instrument is granted and amortized over a period of several years. The value of stock options is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility, that are beyond our control. The value of our restricted stock awards is determined using the grant date stock price, which may not be indicative of our operational performance over the expense period. Additionally, in order to establish the fair value of performance-based stock awards, which are currently an element of our ongoing stock-based compensation, we are required to apply judgment to estimate the probability of the extent to which performance objectives will be achieved. Based on the above factors, we believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand our operating performance.

Intangible asset amortization expense : We do not acquire businesses or capitalize certain patent costs on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. Capitalized patent costs can vary significantly based on our current level of development activities. We believe that excluding amortization of intangible assets provides the users of our financial statements with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration : We incur restructuring and strategic transaction charges that result from events, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our ongoing business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Settlements : Occasionally, we are involved in contract renegotiations or other events that may result in one-time settlements. We exclude these settlements as they have no direct correlation to the operation of our ongoing business.

Change in fair value of contingent earn-out : We exclude the impact of certain amounts recorded in connection with business combinations. We exclude items that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing.

Quality system and product-related remediation : We exclude certain quality system and product-related remediation charges in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as they may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Asset write-offs and similar charges : Occasionally, we may write-off certain assets or we may sell certain assets. We exclude the non-cash gain/loss on the write-off/sale of these assets in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as they may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Noncash release of loss on contract provision : We provide certain services under fixed priced arrangements in accordance with a transition services arrangement. We do not include the loss on contract provision or subsequent release net of the related interest accretion as a result of providing those services in our non-GAAP financial measures as the agreement was negotiated contemporaneously with a disposition and is not indicative of a normal market transaction. The loss provision and subsequent release is a non-recurring noncash adjustment that if included may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Loss on extinguishment of debt (included in interest, net): We exclude any non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as the inclusion may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Debt refinancing-related charges (included in interest, net): We exclude infrequent, event-driven debt refinancing-related charges in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as the inclusion may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

In addition to the above special items, Adjusted EBITDA additionally excludes the following items from net income:

Depreciation expense : We exclude depreciation expense in deriving adjusted EBITDA because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and the depreciable lives can vary significantly resulting in considerable variability in depreciation expense among companies.

Interest, net : We exclude interest in deriving adjusted EBITDA as interest can vary significantly among companies depending on a company's level of income generating instruments and/or level of debt.

Taxes : We exclude taxes in deriving adjusted EBITDA as taxes are deemed to be non-core to the business and may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes from diluted EPS, net of tax, the special items listed above. The tax effect on the special items is calculated using the specific tax rate applied to each adjustment based on the nature of the item/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded. Additionally, adjusted diluted EPS may exclude the income tax impact of certain non-recurring discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense/benefit incurred as a result of current period earnings/ loss, as well as the impact of certain deferred tax valuation allowances when assessed against non-GAAP profitability.

We also present Free cash flow as a non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that this is an important measure for use in evaluating overall company financial performance as it measures our ability to generate additional cash flow from business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

We also present organic revenue growth as a non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that this measure provides a more representative view of the Company's underlying growth trajectory by excluding the impact of revenue from non-arm's length transactions, the impact of foreign currency and the revenue associated with acquisitions and divestitures. We calculate constant currency revenue by translating current period foreign currency revenue at prior period comparable exchange rates and we calculate the constant currency growth percentages by dividing the current period constant currency revenue by the prior year comparable period revenue.

The following tables reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures for the periods presented:



ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 GAAP net loss $ (15,734 ) $ (23,828 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest, net (1) 20,643 23,457 Stock compensation expense 13,879 12,517 Depreciation and amortization expense 50,830 52,993 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 20,452 9,771 Settlements 125 — Change in fair value of contingent earn-out — (1,408 ) Quality system and product-related charges 10,976 (32 ) Asset write-offs and similar charges 887 — Noncash release of loss on contract provision (1,076 ) — Gross profit on contract manufacturing (139 ) — Provision for income taxes (2,653 ) 32,045 Total non-GAAP adjustments 113,924 129,343 Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,190 $ 105,515

_________________

(1) Includes $2.5 million related to a loss on extinguishment of debt and $0.3 million of other debt refinancing-related charges.





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

The Company’s U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 included special items which impacted the U.S. GAAP measures as follows:

Total revenues Gross profit Selling, general and administrative Research and development Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration Income (loss) from operations Interest expense, net Other expense, net (Loss)

income

before

income

taxes and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates Benefit (Provision) for income taxes Net

income

from consolidated companies Equity in

(loss)

earnings of unconsolidated affiliated Net

(loss) income Diluted earnings (loss) income per share Reported (GAAP) $ 540,704 $ 202,985 $ 155,812 $ 21,086 $ 20,452 $ 5,635 $ (20,643 ) $ (894 ) $ (15,902 ) $ 2,653 $ (13,249 ) $ (2,485 ) $ (15,734 ) $ (0.64 ) Reported percent of total revenues or (percent of income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates) 38 % 29 % 4 % 4 % 1 % (4 )% — % (3 )% 16.7 % (2 )% Contract manufacturing (4,764 ) (139 ) — — — (139 ) — — (139 ) 34 (105 ) — (105 ) — Stock compensation expense — 1,723 (11,584 ) (572 ) — 13,879 — — 13,879 (3,380 ) 10,499 — 10,499 0.42 Amortization expense — 1,276 (31,758 ) — — 33,034 — — 33,034 (8,144 ) 24,890 — 24,890 0.99 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration — — — — (20,452 ) 20,452 — — 20,452 (5,055 ) 15,397 — 15,397 0.61 Settlements — — (125 ) — — 125 — — 125 (31 ) 94 — 94 — Quality system and product-related remediation — 10,976 — — — 10,976 — — 10,976 (2,613 ) 8,363 — 8,363 0.33 Asset write-offs and similar charges — — — — — — — 887 887 (217 ) 670 — 670 0.03 Noncash release of loss on contract provision — — 1,076 — — (1,076 ) 346 — (730 ) 179 (551 ) — (551 ) (0.02 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — — — 2,463 — 2,463 (603 ) 1,860 — 1,860 0.07 Debt refinancing-related charges — — — — — — 260 — 260 (64 ) 196 — 196 0.01 Tax expense from valuation allowance* — — — — — — — — — 2,539 2,539 — 2,539 0.10 Tax expense from equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates — — — — — — — — — (609 ) (609 ) 609 — — Earnings per share impact on net loss due to basic versus diluted weighted average shares — — — — — — — — — — — — — 0.02 Adjusted (Non-GAAP)** $ 535,940 $ 216,821 $ 113,421 $ 20,514 $ — $ 82,886 $ (17,574 ) $ (7 ) $ 65,305 $ (15,311 ) $ 49,994 $ (1,876 ) $ 48,118 $ 1.91 Adjusted percent of total revenues or (percent of income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates) 40 % 21 % 4 % — % 15 % (3 )% — % 12 % 23.4 % 9 %

______________________

* The Company’s non-GAAP annual effective tax rate is calculated without the tax expense related to the valuation allowance against certain U.S. Federal and State deferred tax assets. The valuation allowance was recorded based on an assessment of available positive and negative evidence, including, predominantly, an estimate that we will be in a three-year cumulative U.S. loss position on a GAAP basis as of December 31, 2025. However, based on the same assessment, including, predominantly, our being, in a three-year cumulative U.S. income position on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the impact of our non-GAAP adjustments, we concluded that recording a valuation allowance would not have been appropriate for non-GAAP reporting. As a result, the tax expense for the valuation allowance was added back to our calculation of non-GAAP annual effective tax rate.

** Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)(continued)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

The Company’s U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 included special items which impacted the U.S. GAAP measures as follows:

Total revenues Gross profit Selling,

general

and administrative Research

and

development Restructuring, strategic transaction

and

integration Change in

fair value of contingent earn-out (Loss) income

from

operations (Loss) income

before

income

taxes Provision

for

income

taxes Net

(loss)

income Diluted (loss) earnings

per

share Reported (GAAP) $ 629,805 $ 227,258 $ 158,849 $ 22,355 $ 9,771 $ (1,408 ) $ 37,691 $ 8,217 $ (32,045 ) $ (23,828 ) $ (0.97 ) Reported percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes) 36 % 25 % 4 % 2 % — % 6 % 1 % 390.0 % (4 )% Contract manufacturing (8,181 ) — — — — — — — — — Stock compensation expense — 1,721 (10,090 ) (706 ) — — 12,517 12,517 (3,004 ) 9,513 0.39 Amortization expense — 1,038 (32,794 ) — — — 33,832 33,832 (8,220 ) 25,612 1.04 Depreciation expense reduction - assets held for sale classification — (2,149 ) — — — — (2,149 ) (2,149 ) 516 (1,633 ) (0.07 ) Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration — — — — (9,771 ) — 9,771 9,771 (4,745 ) 5,026 0.20 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out — — — — — 1,408 (1,408 ) (1,408 ) — (1,408 ) (0.06 ) Quality system and product-related remediation — (32 ) — — — — (32 ) (32 ) 36 4 — Tax expense from valuation allowance* — — — — — — — — 38,789 38,789 1.57 Adjusted (Non-GAAP)** $ 621,624 $ 227,836 $ 115,965 $ 21,649 $ — $ — $ 90,222 $ 60,748 $ (8,673 ) $ 52,075 $ 2.11 Adjusted percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes) 37 % 19 % 3 % — % — % 15 % 10 % 14.3 % 8 %

_____________

* The Company’s non-GAAP annual effective tax rate is calculated without the tax expense related to the valuation allowance against certain U.S. Federal and State deferred tax assets. The valuation allowance was recorded based on an assessment of available positive and negative evidence, including, predominantly, an estimate that we will be in a three-year cumulative U.S. loss position on a GAAP basis as of December 31, 2024. However, based on the same assessment, including, predominantly, our being, in a three-year cumulative U.S. income position on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the impact of our non-GAAP adjustments, we concluded that recording a valuation allowance would not have been appropriate for non-GAAP reporting. As a result, the tax expense for the valuation allowance was added back to our calculation of non-GAAP annual effective tax rate.

** Amounts may not foot due to rounding





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)(continued)

(In thousands, except percentages)

Reconciliation of GAAP revenue growth to Non-GAAP organic revenue growth: Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Consumables GAAP revenue $ 284,682 $ 268,139 $ 1,109,130 $ 1,038,869 Consumables GAAP revenue growth 6 % 6 % 7 % 7 % Foreign currency impact (3) (4,152 ) (6,519 ) Non-GAAP organic revenue $ 280,530 $ 268,139 $ 1,102,611 $ 1,038,869 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 5 % 6 % 6 % 7 % Infusion Systems GAAP revenue $ 176,303 $ 171,665 $ 684,208 $ 652,410 Infusion Systems GAAP revenue growth 3 % 4 % 5 % 4 % Foreign currency impact (3) (2,516 ) (1,319 ) Non-GAAP organic revenue $ 173,787 $ 171,665 $ 682,889 $ 652,410 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 1 % 7 % 5 % 7 % Vital Care GAAP revenue $ 79,719 $ 190,001 $ 437,924 $ 690,767 Vital Care GAAP revenue growth (58 )% 13 % (37 )% 5 % MSA Revenue (1) (4,764 ) (8,181 ) (18,963 ) (46,790 ) Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 74,955 181,820 418,961 643,977 Non-GAAP adjusted revenue growth (59 )% 16 % (35 )% 5 % Less: Revenue from divested business (2) — (103,290 ) — (232,343 ) Foreign currency impact (3) (985 ) (1,812 ) Non-GAAP organic revenue $ 73,970 $ 78,530 $ 417,149 $ 411,634 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth (6 )% 16 % 1 % 5 % Total GAAP revenue $ 540,704 $ 629,805 $ 2,231,262 $ 2,382,046 Total GAAP revenue growth (14 )% 7 % (6 )% 5 % MSA Revenue (1) (4,764 ) (8,181 ) (18,963 ) (46,790 ) Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 535,940 621,624 2,212,299 2,335,256 Non-GAAP adjusted revenue growth (14 )% 8 % (5 )% 6 % Less: Revenue from divested business (2) — (103,290 ) — (232,343 ) Foreign currency impact (3) (7,653 ) (9,650 ) Non-GAAP organic revenue $ 528,287 $ 518,334 $ 2,202,649 $ 2,102,913 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 2 % 9 % 5 % 7 %

_____________________________________________

(1) We manufacture certain products or product components in accordance with manufacturing services agreements. We do not include the contract revenue in our adjusted revenue as the commercial relationship under these types of agreements are originally negotiated contemporaneously with a business combination or other transactions and are not indicative of normal market transactions.

(2) For businesses divested in the current period, non-GAAP organic revenue growth excludes prior period revenue associated with the divested business for the same length of time they were not owned by the company in the current year. The divested business prior period revenue in this line item does not include MSA revenue, which is excluded on a separate line.

(3) We exclude the impact of foreign exchange rate changes to show a constant currency comparison of our underlying business performance.





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)(continued)

(In thousands)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 60,599 40,192 $ 179,847 $ 204,033 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (24,646 ) (24,081 ) (88,043 ) (79,373 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 8,017 51 8,059 746 Free cash flow $ 43,970 $ 16,162 $ 99,863 $ 125,406





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Fiscal Year 2026

Outlook (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance GAAP net income $ 26 $ 44 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest, net 70 70 Stock compensation expense 40 40 Depreciation and amortization expense 205 205 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 35 35 Quality and regulatory initiatives and remediation 23 23 Noncash release of loss on contract provision (4 ) (4 ) Gross profit on contract manufacturing (2 ) (2 ) Benefit for income taxes 7 19 Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 374 $ 386 Adjusted EBITDA $ 400 $ 430 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 1.74 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock compensation expense 1.58 1.58 Amortization expense 5.26 5.26 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 1.38 1.38 Quality and regulatory initiatives and remediation 0.91 0.91 Noncash release of loss on contract provision (0.12 ) (0.12 ) Gross profit on contract manufacturing (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Estimated income tax impact from adjustments (2.21 ) (2.22 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 7.75 $ 8.45



