CarGurus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Full-year 2025 revenue from continuing operations grew 14% YoY for the second consecutive year

Full-year 2025 GAAP Net Income from continuing operations of $196.7 million, up 53% YoY; Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $319.0 million, up 25% YoY

Repurchased approximately $350 million worth of shares in 2025, and announces new $250.0 million share repurchase program for 2026

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

“2025 was a pivotal year for CarGurus as we delivered strong financial performance while expanding our products and use cases across both dealer workflows and the consumer journey,” said Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer at CarGurus. “Full-year revenue grew 14% for the second consecutive year, driven by expanding wallet share with accelerating product adoption, improving retention, and adding new dealers. This performance reflects more prolific innovation, particularly AI-driven products that put data and intelligence directly into the hands of our customers. Entering 2026, our leadership position is even stronger, as we’re more deeply embedded with and have higher engagement among both dealers and consumers, which we believe provides a strong foundation for long-term growth.”

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Highlights

Below are our financial highlights from continuing operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 Results

(in millions) Variance from Prior Year Results

(in millions) Variance from Prior Year Revenue $ 241.1 15 % $ 907.0 14 % Gross Profit(1) $ 222.6 14 % $ 841.5 16 % % Margin 92 % (94) bps 93 % 160 bps Operating Expenses(2) $ 153.5 11 % $ 597.1 5 % GAAP Net Income from continuing operations(3) $ 53.7 12 % $ 196.7 53 % % Margin 22 % (58) bps 22 % 556 bps Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(4) $ 88.5 13 % $ 319.0 25 % % Margin(4) 37 % (55) bps 35 % 314 bps Cash and Cash Equivalents as of December 31, 2025 $ 190.5 (37 )%

(1) During the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and the year ended December 31, 2025, there was no impairment recorded. During the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded $9.8 million of impairments in cost of revenue.

(2) During the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, there was no impairment recorded. During the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, we recorded $0.5 million and $11.8 million, respectively, of impairments.

(3) During the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, there was no impairment recorded. During the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, we recorded $0.5 million and $21.5 million, respectively, of impairments.

(4) For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics” below.

As of December 31, 2025 Results Variance from Prior Year Key Performance Indicators(1) U.S. Paying Dealers 26,049 5 % International Paying Dealers 8,360 14 % Total Paying Dealers 34,409 7 % U.S. QARSD $ 7,938 8 % International QARSD $ 2,413 16 % Consolidated QARSD $ 6,616 8 %

(1) For more information regarding our use of Key Performance Indicators, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics” below.





First Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Guidance

The table below provides CarGurus’ guidance, which is based on recent market trends, industry conditions, and management’s expectations and assumptions as of today.

First Quarter 2026 Guidance Metrics Range Total revenue $240.5 million to $245.5 million Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $72.0 million to $80.0 million Non-GAAP Earnings per Share from continuing operations $0.52 to $0.58





Full Year 2026 Guidance Metrics Range Revenue change YoY 10% to 13% Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin change YoY (1.5)% to (2.5)%



The first quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share calculations assumes 94.0 million diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

The assumptions that are built into guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2026 regarding our pace of paid dealer acquisition, churn, and expansion activity for the relevant period are based on recent market trends and industry conditions. Guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2026 excludes macro-level industry issues that result in dealers and consumers materially changing their recent market trends or that cause us to enact measures to assist dealers. Guidance also excludes any potential impact of future foreign currency exchange gains or losses. CarGurus may incur charges, realize gains or losses, or experience other events or circumstances in 2026 that could cause any of these assumptions to change and/or actual results to vary from this guidance.

CarGurus has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to GAAP net income from continuing operations or non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to GAAP earnings per share because we are unable to accurately predict without unreasonable effort the exact amount or timing of certain reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including, as applicable, depreciation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, non-intangible amortization, stock-based compensation, transaction-related expenses, impairments, and income tax effects. The variability of these reconciling items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP reported results.

Discontinued Operations and Reportable Segments

On August 6, 2025, the Board of Directors of CarGurus determined, after considering all reasonably available options and a broader strategic reassessment, that it is in the best interests of its stockholders to wind down CarOffer, LLC (“CarOffer”), including the CarOffer Dealer-to-Dealer and Instant Max Cash Offer products (the “CarOffer Transactions Business”). Following the broader strategic reassessment, we concluded that the CarOffer Transactions Business has proven less effective in today’s more volatile and unpredictable pricing environment, where dealers require more flexibility and automation to streamline fulfillment than the model could provide.

The wind-down of CarOffer was completed and the business was considered abandoned for accounting purposes as of December 31, 2025. We have presented the financial results of CarOffer as discontinued operations in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for all periods presented, except for the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. This statement has not been separately reclassified and discontinued operations are included within for all periods presented.

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, in connection with the wind-down of CarOffer, our chief executive officer, who acts as the chief operating decision maker (“CODM”), began to manage our business, make operating decisions, and evaluate operating performance based on consolidated results. Accordingly, the change led to revisions to the nature and substance of information regularly provided to and used by the CODM, and served to align our reported results with our ongoing growth strategy. As a result, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, we report our financial results as a single reportable segment.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and business outlook at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 19, 2026. To access the conference call, dial (877) 451-6152 for callers in the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of CarGurus’ website at investors.cargurus.com .

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 19, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 5, 2026, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for callers in the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13757487. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of CarGurus’ website at investors.cargurus.com .

About CarGurus

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is the leading multinational automotive platform helping consumers and dealers confidently buy and sell vehicles. Founded in 2006 with a mission to bring more trust and transparency to car shopping, CarGurus is the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 with the largest selection of inventory and network of dealers.2 CarGurus’ unmatched selection, trusted automotive insights, and data-driven products and solutions support each shopper’s journey — from online research and shopping to in-dealership decisions — to empower them at every step. And, by translating data from billions of monthly site interactions, CarGurus provides dealers a personalized, predictive intelligence platform with software solutions that helps them run their businesses more efficiently and profitably at all stages of inventory acquisition and pricing, marketing, and conversion to sale.

CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company’s network of brands includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.3, and Autolist, a U.S.- based online marketplace.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

1 Similarweb: Traffic and Engagement Report (Cars.com, Autotrader.com, TrueCar.com, CARFAX.com Listings

(defined as CARFAX.com Total Visits minus Vehicle History Reports)), Q4 2025, U.S.

2Compared to Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com, and CARFAX (YipitData as of December 31, 2025)

3 Similarweb: Traffic Insights, Q4 2025, U.K.

CarGurus® and Autolist® are each a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and PistonHeads® is a registered trademark of CarGurus Ireland Limited in the U.K. and the European Union. All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2026 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future financial and operating results; our first quarter and full-year 2026 financial and business performance, including guidance; our plans to focus on technology and analytics that will enable smarter sourcing and pricing decisions; our business and growth strategy and our plans to execute on our growth strategy; our ability to grow our business profitably and efficiently; our capital allocation and investment strategy; our plans relating to share repurchases; the attractiveness and value proposition of our current offerings and other product opportunities; the potential of, and expectations for, our current offerings and other product opportunities; our ability to maintain existing and acquire new customers; addressable opportunities; our expectation that we will continue to invest in growth initiatives; our ability to quickly make transformations necessary for our business to achieve long-term goals; and our ability to overcome challenges facing the automotive industry ecosystem, including inventory supply problems, global supply chain challenges, including disruptions to pre-existing supply chains and vendor relations, changes to trade policies or tariff regulations, financial market volatility and disruption, increased interest rates, inflationary concerns, and other macroeconomic issues, including uncertain or volatile economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad, are forward-looking statements. The words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “guide,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we reasonably believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, financial needs, and growth prospects. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including risks related to our growth and our ability to grow our revenue; our relationships with dealers; competition in the markets in which we operate; market growth; our ability to innovate; increased inflation and interest rates, global supply chain challenges, changes in international trade policies, including tariffs, volatile economic conditions, and other macroeconomic issues; the impact of changes in tax law and related guidance and regulations that may be implemented, including on tax rates, our business, and our financial results; changes in our key personnel; natural disasters, epidemics, or pandemics; and our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environments. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on any forward-looking statements we may make. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Kirndeep Singh

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

investors@cargurus.com

Media Contact:

Maggie Meluzio

Director, Public Relations and External Communications

pr@cargurus.com

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,518 $ 304,193 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $600 and

$696, respectively 41,936 38,284 Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes and other current assets 35,259 26,247 Deferred contract costs 15,235 12,523 Restricted cash — 2,036 Current assets of discontinued operations — 7,923 Total current assets 282,948 391,206 Property and equipment, net 132,952 124,393 Intangible assets, net 3,253 4,017 Goodwill 28,397 26,599 Operating lease right-of-use assets 115,481 121,484 Deferred tax assets 81,201 106,672 Deferred contract costs, net of current portion 13,563 13,196 Other non-current assets 4,102 3,758 Non-current assets of discontinued operations — 33,211 Total assets $ 661,897 $ 824,536 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 29,115 $ 21,821 Accrued expenses, accrued income taxes and other current liabilities 38,393 32,224 Deferred revenue 23,562 21,516 Operating lease liabilities 9,469 9,005 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 8,485 Total current liabilities 100,539 93,051 Operating lease liabilities 181,364 183,739 Deferred tax liabilities 442 26 Other non–current liabilities 5,354 5,995 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations — 36 Total liabilities 287,699 282,847 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

no shares issued and outstanding — — Class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares

authorized; 80,667,475 and 89,002,571 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 81 89 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares

authorized; 14,216,250 and 14,986,745 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 14 15 Additional paid–in capital 10,297 169,013 Retained earnings 362,380 375,119 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,426 (2,547 ) Total stockholders’ equity 374,198 541,689 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 661,897 $ 824,536





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 241,094 $ 210,244 $ 906,980 $ 798,044 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 18,501 14,157 65,467 70,347 Gross profit 222,593 196,087 841,513 727,697 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 87,578 73,437 340,873 307,439 Product, technology, and development 35,391 34,482 138,283 139,014 General and administrative 25,822 26,378 101,419 103,222 Impairment — — 499 11,757 Depreciation and amortization 4,675 4,028 15,994 9,118 Total operating expenses 153,466 138,325 597,068 570,550 Income from continuing operations 69,127 57,762 244,445 157,147 Other income, net Interest income 1,627 3,126 9,151 12,196 Other expense, net (481 ) (1,071 ) (762 ) (957 ) Total other income, net 1,146 2,055 8,389 11,239 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 70,273 59,817 252,834 168,386 Provision for income taxes 16,535 11,742 56,092 39,649 Net income from continuing operations 53,738 48,075 196,742 128,737 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax benefits (3,940 ) (2,194 ) (40,839 ) (107,765 ) Consolidated net income $ 49,798 $ 45,881 $ 155,903 $ 20,972 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders Basic Continuing operations $ 0.56 $ 0.46 $ 1.99 $ 1.23 Consolidated $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 1.58 $ 0.20 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.56 $ 0.45 $ 1.96 $ 1.21 Consolidated $ 0.51 $ 0.43 $ 1.55 $ 0.20 Weighted–average number of shares of common stock used in

computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 95,290,424 103,838,821 98,837,997 104,535,572 Diluted 96,759,601 106,116,888 100,410,297 106,263,886

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, cost of revenue includes $2.8 million, $1.7 million, $9.3 million, and $8.5 million, respectively, of depreciation and amortization expense.

(2) For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and for the year ended December 31, 2025, there was no impairment recorded in cost of revenue. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded $9.8 million in impairments.





Unaudited Geographical Revenue

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue by Geographic Region U.S. $ 218,983 $ 193,445 $ 827,304 $ 735,133 International 22,111 16,799 79,676 62,911 Total $ 241,094 $ 210,244 $ 906,980 $ 798,044





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Activities Consolidated net income $ 49,798 $ 45,881 $ 155,903 $ 20,972 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided

by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 7,754 7,038 28,346 25,360 Currency loss (gain) on foreign denominated transactions 42 1,205 (404 ) 971 Other non-cash income, net — — (101 ) (816 ) Deferred taxes 11,921 13,996 25,887 (33,348 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 368 517 2,415 2,051 Stock-based compensation expense 11,887 15,658 50,439 62,272 Amortization of deferred financing costs 128 128 515 515 Amortization of deferred contract costs 4,420 3,734 16,406 13,975 Impairment — — 32,552 144,431 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,729 ) 527 675 (4,866 ) Inventory — (261 ) 338 (112 ) Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets 662 (8,720 ) (7,790 ) (1,627 ) Deferred contract costs (5,533 ) (4,394 ) (19,240 ) (15,701 ) Accounts payable (670 ) (15,433 ) 3,557 (4,663 ) Accrued expenses, accrued income taxes, and other liabilities 6,394 6,465 336 3,897 Deferred revenue (80 ) (193 ) 1,853 362 Lease obligations (1,245 ) 9,589 3,593 41,821 Net cash provided by operating activities 83,117 75,737 295,280 255,494 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,198 ) (10,236 ) (6,383 ) (75,173 ) Capitalization of website development costs (5,486 ) (3,462 ) (22,933 ) (18,776 ) Purchases of short-term investments — — — (494 ) Sale of short-term investments — — — 21,218 Advance payments to customers, net of collections — — — 259 Net cash used in investing activities (6,684 ) (13,698 ) (29,316 ) (72,966 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 45 4,848 474 4,923 Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements of restricted stock units (7,649 ) (7,500 ) (30,353 ) (24,891 ) Repurchases of common stock (57,043 ) — (351,930 ) (146,180 ) Payment of excise taxes on repurchases of common stock — (1,584 ) (680 ) (1,584 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (21 ) (19 ) (81 ) (75 ) Change in gross advance payments received from third-party transaction processor (110 ) (118 ) (1,194 ) (822 ) Net cash used in financing activities (64,778 ) (4,373 ) (383,764 ) (168,629 ) Impact of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 8 (2,178 ) 2,089 (1,596 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 11,663 55,488 (115,711 ) 12,303 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 178,855 250,741 306,229 293,926 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 190,518 $ 306,229 $ 190,518 $ 306,229





Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Gross Profit from Continuing Operations and GAAP Gross Profit from Continuing Operations Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit from Continuing Operations Margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2025 Revenue $ 212,235 $ 221,998 $ 231,653 $ 241,094 $ 906,980 Cost of revenue 14,343 15,677 16,946 18,501 65,467 GAAP gross profit from continuing operations 197,892 206,321 214,707 222,593 841,513 Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue 67 72 70 68 277 Non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations $ 197,959 $ 206,393 $ 214,777 $ 222,661 $ 841,790 GAAP gross profit from continuing operations margin 93 % 93 % 93 % 92 % 93 % Non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations margin 93 % 93 % 93 % 92 % 93 %





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2024 Revenue $ 210,244 $ 798,044 Cost of revenue 14,157 70,347 GAAP gross profit from continuing operations 196,087 727,697 Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue 72 255 Impairment included in cost of revenue — 9,750 Non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations $ 196,159 $ 737,702 GAAP gross profit from continuing operations margin 93 % 91 % Non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations margin 93 % 92 %





Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 53,738 $ 48,075 $ 196,742 $ 128,737 Amortization of intangible assets 238 231 943 929 Stock-based compensation expense 11,827 14,865 48,753 59,250 Transaction-related expenses — — 5 79 Impairment — — 499 21,507 Income tax effects and adjustments (4,779 ) (5,727 ) (18,035 ) (25,471 ) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 61,024 $ 57,444 $ 228,907 $ 185,031 GAAP net income from continuing operations per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.46 $ 1.99 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.45 $ 1.96 $ 1.21 Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ 2.32 $ 1.77 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.54 $ 2.28 $ 1.74 Shares used in GAAP and Non-GAAP per share calculations Basic 95,290,424 103,838,821 98,837,997 104,535,572 Diluted 96,759,601 106,116,888 100,410,297 106,263,886





Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations and GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations Margin to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Margin

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2025 Net income from continuing operations $ 42,074 $ 48,989 $ 51,941 $ 53,738 $ 196,742 Depreciation and amortization 5,679 5,786 6,308 7,514 25,287 Stock-based compensation expense 12,383 12,517 12,026 11,827 48,753 Transaction-related expenses 2 5 (2 ) — 5 Impairment — 499 — — 499 Other income, net (2,796 ) (2,564 ) (1,883 ) (1,146 ) (8,389 ) Provision for income taxes 11,376 14,124 14,057 16,535 56,092 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 68,718 $ 79,356 $ 82,447 $ 88,468 $ 318,989 GAAP net income from continuing operations margin 20 % 22 % 22 % 22 % 22 % Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin 32 % 36 % 36 % 37 % 35 %





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2024 Net income from continuing operations $ 48,075 $ 128,737 Depreciation and amortization 5,685 17,599 Stock-based compensation expense 14,865 59,250 Transaction-related expenses — 79 Impairment — 21,507 Other income, net (2,055 ) (11,239 ) Provision for income taxes 11,742 39,649 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 78,312 $ 255,582 GAAP net income from continuing operations margin 23 % 16 % Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin 37 % 32 %





Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Expense from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Expense from Continuing Operations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 GAAP expense Amortization of

intangible assets Stock-based

compensation

expense Transaction-related expenses Impairment Non-GAAP

expense Cost of revenue $ 18,501 $ — $ (68 ) $ — $ — $ 18,433 Sales and marketing 87,578 — (2,623 ) — — 84,955 Product, technology, and development 35,391 — (5,254 ) — — 30,137 General and administrative 25,822 — (3,882 ) — — 21,940 Impairment — — — — — — Depreciation & amortization 4,675 (238 ) — — — 4,437 Operating expenses from continuing operations(1) $ 153,466 $ (238 ) $ (11,759 ) $ — $ — $ 141,469 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses from continuing operations $ 171,967 $ (238 ) $ (11,827 ) $ — $ — $ 159,902 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP expense Amortization of

intangible assets Stock-based

compensation

expense Transaction-related expenses Impairment Non-GAAP

expense Cost of revenue $ 14,157 $ — $ (72 ) $ — $ — $ 14,085 Sales and marketing 73,437 — (2,852 ) — — 70,585 Product, technology, and development 34,482 — (6,070 ) — — 28,412 General and administrative 26,378 — (5,871 ) — — 20,507 Impairment — — — — — — Depreciation & amortization 4,028 (231 ) — — — 3,797 Operating expenses from continuing operations(1) $ 138,325 $ (231 ) $ (14,793 ) $ — $ — $ 123,301 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses from continuing operations $ 152,482 $ (231 ) $ (14,865 ) $ — $ — $ 137,386 Year Ended December 31, 2025 GAAP expense Amortization of

intangible assets Stock-based

compensation

expense Transaction-related expenses Impairment Non-GAAP

expense Cost of revenue $ 65,467 $ — $ (277 ) $ — $ — $ 65,190 Sales and marketing 340,873 — (10,863 ) — — 330,010 Product, technology, and development 138,283 — (21,463 ) — — 116,820 General and administrative 101,419 — (16,150 ) (5 ) — 85,264 Impairment 499 — — — (499 ) — Depreciation & amortization 15,994 (943 ) — — — 15,051 Operating expenses from continuing operations(1) $ 597,068 $ (943 ) $ (48,476 ) $ (5 ) $ (499 ) $ 547,145 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses from continuing operations $ 662,535 $ (943 ) $ (48,753 ) $ (5 ) $ (499 ) $ 612,335 Year Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP expense Amortization of

intangible assets Stock-based

compensation

expense Transaction-related expenses Impairment Non-GAAP

expense Cost of revenue $ 70,347 $ — $ (255 ) $ — $ (9,750 ) $ 60,342 Sales and marketing 307,439 — (11,371 ) (3 ) — 296,065 Product, technology, and development 139,014 — (23,599 ) — — 115,415 General and administrative 103,222 — (24,025 ) (76 ) — 79,121 Impairment 11,757 — — — (11,757 ) — Depreciation & amortization 9,118 (929 ) — — — 8,189 Operating expenses from continuing operations(1) $ 570,550 $ (929 ) $ (58,995 ) $ (79 ) $ (11,757 ) $ 498,790 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses from continuing operations $ 640,897 $ (929 ) $ (59,250 ) $ (79 ) $ (21,507 ) $ 559,132

(1) Operating expenses include sales and marketing, product, technology, and development, general and administrative, impairments, and depreciation & amortization.





Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash and Cash Equivalents Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 83,117 $ 75,737 $ 295,280 $ 255,494 Purchases of property and equipment (1,198 ) (10,236 ) (6,383 ) (75,173 ) Capitalization of website development costs (5,486 ) (3,462 ) (22,933 ) (18,776 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 76,433 $ 62,039 $ 265,964 $ 161,545





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information and other business metrics is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. While our non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included above, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

While a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to accurately predict without unreasonable effort the exact amount or timing of certain reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including, as applicable, depreciation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, non-intangible amortization, stock-based compensation, transaction-related expenses, impairments, and income tax effects, we have provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release.

We monitor operating measures of certain non-GAAP items including non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations, non-GAAP gross margin from continuing operations, non-GAAP expense from continuing operations, non-GAAP net income from continuing operations, and non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per share attributable to common stockholders. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, transaction related-expenses, and impairments. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations and non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per share attributable to common stockholders also exclude certain income tax effects and adjustments. Our calculations of non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per share attributable to common stockholders utilize applicable GAAP share counts as included in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release. In addition, we evaluate our non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations in relation to our revenue. We refer to this as non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations margin and define it as non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations divided by total revenue. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

We define non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as net income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude: depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, transaction-related expenses, impairments, other income, net, and provision for income taxes. In addition, we evaluate our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in relation to our revenue. We refer to this as non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin and define it as non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations divided by total revenue.

We have presented non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin because they are key measures used by our management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We believe non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision making.

We define non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operations adjusted to include: purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of website development costs. We have presented non-GAAP Free Cash Flow because it is a measure of our financial performance that represents the cash that we are able to generate after expenditures required to maintain or expand our asset base.

We define a paying dealer as a dealer account with an active, paid subscription at the end of a defined period. The number of paying dealers we have is important to us and we believe it provides valuable information to investors because it is indicative of the value proposition of our products, as well as our sales and marketing success and opportunity, including our ability to retain paying dealers and develop new dealer relationships.

We define Quarterly Average Revenue per Subscribing Dealer (“QARSD”), which is measured at the end of a fiscal quarter, as the revenue primarily from subscription products during that trailing quarter divided by the average number of paying dealers during the quarter. We calculate the average number of paying dealers for a period by adding the number of paying dealers at the end of such period and the end of the prior period and dividing by two. This information is important to us, and we believe it provides useful information to investors, because we believe that our ability to grow QARSD is an indicator of the value proposition of our products and the return on investment that our paying dealers realize from our products. In addition, increases in QARSD, which we believe reflect the value of exposure to our engaged audience in relation to subscription cost, are driven in part by our ability to grow the volume of connections to our users and the quality of those connections, which result in increased opportunity to upsell package levels and cross-sell additional products to our paying dealers.