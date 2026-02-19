CarGurus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Full-year 2025 revenue from continuing operations grew 14% YoY for the second consecutive year

Full-year 2025 GAAP Net Income from continuing operations of $196.7 million, up 53% YoY; Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $319.0 million, up 25% YoY

Repurchased approximately $350 million worth of shares in 2025, and announces new $250.0 million share repurchase program for 2026

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

“2025 was a pivotal year for CarGurus as we delivered strong financial performance while expanding our products and use cases across both dealer workflows and the consumer journey,” said Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer at CarGurus. “Full-year revenue grew 14% for the second consecutive year, driven by expanding wallet share with accelerating product adoption, improving retention, and adding new dealers. This performance reflects more prolific innovation, particularly AI-driven products that put data and intelligence directly into the hands of our customers. Entering 2026, our leadership position is even stronger, as we’re more deeply embedded with and have higher engagement among both dealers and consumers, which we believe provides a strong foundation for long-term growth.”

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Highlights

Below are our financial highlights from continuing operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2025 
  Results
(in millions)		  Variance from Prior Year  Results
(in millions)		  Variance from Prior Year 
Revenue $241.1   15% $907.0   14%
             
Gross Profit(1) $222.6   14% $841.5   16%
% Margin  92% (94) bps   93% 160 bps 
             
Operating Expenses(2) $153.5   11% $597.1   5%
             
GAAP Net Income from continuing operations(3) $53.7   12% $196.7   53%
% Margin  22% (58) bps   22% 556 bps 
             
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(4) $88.5   13% $319.0   25%
% Margin(4)  37% (55) bps   35% 314 bps 
             
Cash and Cash Equivalents as of December 31, 2025       $190.5   (37)%

(1) During the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and the year ended December 31, 2025, there was no impairment recorded. During the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded $9.8 million of impairments in cost of revenue.
(2) During the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, there was no impairment recorded. During the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, we recorded $0.5 million and $11.8 million, respectively, of impairments.
(3) During the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, there was no impairment recorded. During the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, we recorded $0.5 million and $21.5 million, respectively, of impairments.
(4) For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics” below.

  As of 
  December 31, 2025 
  Results  Variance from Prior Year 
Key Performance Indicators(1)      
U.S. Paying Dealers  26,049   5%
International Paying Dealers  8,360   14%
Total Paying Dealers  34,409   7%
       
U.S. QARSD $7,938   8%
International QARSD $2,413   16%
Consolidated QARSD $6,616   8%

(1) For more information regarding our use of Key Performance Indicators, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics” below.

First Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Guidance

The table below provides CarGurus’ guidance, which is based on recent market trends, industry conditions, and management’s expectations and assumptions as of today.

First Quarter 2026 Guidance MetricsRange
Total revenue$240.5 million to $245.5 million
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations$72.0 million to $80.0 million
Non-GAAP Earnings per Share from continuing operations$0.52 to $0.58


Full Year 2026 Guidance MetricsRange
Revenue change YoY10% to 13%
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin change YoY(1.5)% to (2.5)%


The first quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share calculations assumes 94.0 million diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

The assumptions that are built into guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2026 regarding our pace of paid dealer acquisition, churn, and expansion activity for the relevant period are based on recent market trends and industry conditions. Guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2026 excludes macro-level industry issues that result in dealers and consumers materially changing their recent market trends or that cause us to enact measures to assist dealers. Guidance also excludes any potential impact of future foreign currency exchange gains or losses. CarGurus may incur charges, realize gains or losses, or experience other events or circumstances in 2026 that could cause any of these assumptions to change and/or actual results to vary from this guidance.

CarGurus has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to GAAP net income from continuing operations or non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to GAAP earnings per share because we are unable to accurately predict without unreasonable effort the exact amount or timing of certain reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including, as applicable, depreciation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, non-intangible amortization, stock-based compensation, transaction-related expenses, impairments, and income tax effects. The variability of these reconciling items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP reported results.

Discontinued Operations and Reportable Segments

On August 6, 2025, the Board of Directors of CarGurus determined, after considering all reasonably available options and a broader strategic reassessment, that it is in the best interests of its stockholders to wind down CarOffer, LLC (“CarOffer”), including the CarOffer Dealer-to-Dealer and Instant Max Cash Offer products (the “CarOffer Transactions Business”). Following the broader strategic reassessment, we concluded that the CarOffer Transactions Business has proven less effective in today’s more volatile and unpredictable pricing environment, where dealers require more flexibility and automation to streamline fulfillment than the model could provide.

The wind-down of CarOffer was completed and the business was considered abandoned for accounting purposes as of December 31, 2025. We have presented the financial results of CarOffer as discontinued operations in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for all periods presented, except for the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. This statement has not been separately reclassified and discontinued operations are included within for all periods presented.

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, in connection with the wind-down of CarOffer, our chief executive officer, who acts as the chief operating decision maker (“CODM”), began to manage our business, make operating decisions, and evaluate operating performance based on consolidated results. Accordingly, the change led to revisions to the nature and substance of information regularly provided to and used by the CODM, and served to align our reported results with our ongoing growth strategy. As a result, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, we report our financial results as a single reportable segment.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and business outlook at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 19, 2026. To access the conference call, dial (877) 451-6152 for callers in the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of CarGurus’ website at investors.cargurus.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 19, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 5, 2026, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for callers in the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13757487. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of CarGurus’ website at investors.cargurus.com.

About CarGurus

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is the leading multinational automotive platform helping consumers and dealers confidently buy and sell vehicles. Founded in 2006 with a mission to bring more trust and transparency to car shopping, CarGurus is the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 with the largest selection of inventory and network of dealers.2 CarGurus’ unmatched selection, trusted automotive insights, and data-driven products and solutions support each shopper’s journey — from online research and shopping to in-dealership decisions — to empower them at every step. And, by translating data from billions of monthly site interactions, CarGurus provides dealers a personalized, predictive intelligence platform with software solutions that helps them run their businesses more efficiently and profitably at all stages of inventory acquisition and pricing, marketing, and conversion to sale.

CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company’s network of brands includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.3, and Autolist, a U.S.- based online marketplace. 

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

1 Similarweb: Traffic and Engagement Report (Cars.com, Autotrader.com, TrueCar.com, CARFAX.com Listings
(defined as CARFAX.com Total Visits minus Vehicle History Reports)), Q4 2025, U.S.
2Compared to Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com, and CARFAX (YipitData as of December 31, 2025)
3 Similarweb: Traffic Insights, Q4 2025, U.K.

CarGurus® and Autolist® are each a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and PistonHeads® is a registered trademark of CarGurus Ireland Limited in the U.K. and the European Union. All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2026 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future financial and operating results; our first quarter and full-year 2026 financial and business performance, including guidance; our plans to focus on technology and analytics that will enable smarter sourcing and pricing decisions; our business and growth strategy and our plans to execute on our growth strategy; our ability to grow our business profitably and efficiently; our capital allocation and investment strategy; our plans relating to share repurchases; the attractiveness and value proposition of our current offerings and other product opportunities; the potential of, and expectations for, our current offerings and other product opportunities; our ability to maintain existing and acquire new customers; addressable opportunities; our expectation that we will continue to invest in growth initiatives; our ability to quickly make transformations necessary for our business to achieve long-term goals; and our ability to overcome challenges facing the automotive industry ecosystem, including inventory supply problems, global supply chain challenges, including disruptions to pre-existing supply chains and vendor relations, changes to trade policies or tariff regulations, financial market volatility and disruption, increased interest rates, inflationary concerns, and other macroeconomic issues, including uncertain or volatile economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad, are forward-looking statements. The words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “guide,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we reasonably believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, financial needs, and growth prospects. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including risks related to our growth and our ability to grow our revenue; our relationships with dealers; competition in the markets in which we operate; market growth; our ability to innovate; increased inflation and interest rates, global supply chain challenges, changes in international trade policies, including tariffs, volatile economic conditions, and other macroeconomic issues; the impact of changes in tax law and related guidance and regulations that may be implemented, including on tax rates, our business, and our financial results; changes in our key personnel; natural disasters, epidemics, or pandemics; and our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environments. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on any forward-looking statements we may make. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:
Kirndeep Singh
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
investors@cargurus.com

Media Contact:
Maggie Meluzio
Director, Public Relations and External Communications
pr@cargurus.com

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of December 31, 
  2025  2024 
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $190,518  $304,193 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $600 and
$696, respectively		  41,936   38,284 
Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes and other current assets  35,259   26,247 
Deferred contract costs  15,235   12,523 
Restricted cash     2,036 
Current assets of discontinued operations     7,923 
Total current assets  282,948   391,206 
Property and equipment, net  132,952   124,393 
Intangible assets, net  3,253   4,017 
Goodwill  28,397   26,599 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  115,481   121,484 
Deferred tax assets  81,201   106,672 
Deferred contract costs, net of current portion  13,563   13,196 
Other non-current assets  4,102   3,758 
Non-current assets of discontinued operations     33,211 
Total assets $661,897  $824,536 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $29,115  $21,821 
Accrued expenses, accrued income taxes and other current liabilities  38,393   32,224 
Deferred revenue  23,562   21,516 
Operating lease liabilities  9,469   9,005 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations     8,485 
Total current liabilities  100,539   93,051 
Operating lease liabilities  181,364   183,739 
Deferred tax liabilities  442   26 
Other non–current liabilities  5,354   5,995 
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations     36 
Total liabilities  287,699   282,847 
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
no shares issued and outstanding		      
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares
authorized; 80,667,475 and 89,002,571 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively		  81   89 
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares
authorized; 14,216,250 and 14,986,745 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively		  14   15 
Additional paid–in capital  10,297   169,013 
Retained earnings  362,380   375,119 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  1,426   (2,547)
Total stockholders’ equity  374,198   541,689 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $661,897  $824,536 


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue $241,094  $210,244  $906,980  $798,044 
Cost of revenue(1)(2)  18,501   14,157   65,467   70,347 
Gross profit  222,593   196,087   841,513   727,697 
Operating expenses            
Sales and marketing  87,578   73,437   340,873   307,439 
Product, technology, and development  35,391   34,482   138,283   139,014 
General and administrative  25,822   26,378   101,419   103,222 
Impairment        499   11,757 
Depreciation and amortization  4,675   4,028   15,994   9,118 
Total operating expenses  153,466   138,325   597,068   570,550 
Income from continuing operations  69,127   57,762   244,445   157,147 
Other income, net            
Interest income  1,627   3,126   9,151   12,196 
Other expense, net  (481)  (1,071)  (762)  (957)
Total other income, net  1,146   2,055   8,389   11,239 
Income from continuing operations before income taxes  70,273   59,817   252,834   168,386 
Provision for income taxes  16,535   11,742   56,092   39,649 
Net income from continuing operations  53,738   48,075   196,742   128,737 
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax benefits  (3,940)  (2,194)  (40,839)  (107,765)
Consolidated net income $49,798  $45,881  $155,903  $20,972 
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders            
Basic            
Continuing operations $0.56  $0.46  $1.99  $1.23 
Consolidated $0.52  $0.44  $1.58  $0.20 
Diluted            
Continuing operations $0.56  $0.45  $1.96  $1.21 
Consolidated $0.51  $0.43  $1.55  $0.20 
Weighted–average number of shares of common stock used in
computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders		            
Basic  95,290,424   103,838,821   98,837,997   104,535,572 
Diluted  96,759,601   106,116,888   100,410,297   106,263,886 

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, cost of revenue includes $2.8 million, $1.7 million, $9.3 million, and $8.5 million, respectively, of depreciation and amortization expense.
(2) For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and for the year ended December 31, 2025, there was no impairment recorded in cost of revenue. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded $9.8 million in impairments.

Unaudited Geographical Revenue
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue by Geographic Region            
U.S. $218,983  $193,445  $827,304  $735,133 
International  22,111   16,799   79,676   62,911 
Total $241,094  $210,244  $906,980  $798,044 


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Operating Activities            
Consolidated net income $49,798  $45,881  $155,903  $20,972 
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided
by operating activities		            
Depreciation and amortization  7,754   7,038   28,346   25,360 
Currency loss (gain) on foreign denominated transactions  42   1,205   (404)  971 
Other non-cash income, net        (101)  (816)
Deferred taxes  11,921   13,996   25,887   (33,348)
Provision for doubtful accounts  368   517   2,415   2,051 
Stock-based compensation expense  11,887   15,658   50,439   62,272 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  128   128   515   515 
Amortization of deferred contract costs  4,420   3,734   16,406   13,975 
Impairment        32,552   144,431 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities            
Accounts receivable  (2,729)  527   675   (4,866)
Inventory     (261)  338   (112)
Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets  662   (8,720)  (7,790)  (1,627)
Deferred contract costs  (5,533)  (4,394)  (19,240)  (15,701)
Accounts payable  (670)  (15,433)  3,557   (4,663)
Accrued expenses, accrued income taxes, and other liabilities  6,394   6,465   336   3,897 
Deferred revenue  (80)  (193)  1,853   362 
Lease obligations  (1,245)  9,589   3,593   41,821 
Net cash provided by operating activities  83,117   75,737   295,280   255,494 
Investing Activities            
Purchases of property and equipment  (1,198)  (10,236)  (6,383)  (75,173)
Capitalization of website development costs  (5,486)  (3,462)  (22,933)  (18,776)
Purchases of short-term investments           (494)
Sale of short-term investments           21,218 
Advance payments to customers, net of collections           259 
Net cash used in investing activities  (6,684)  (13,698)  (29,316)  (72,966)
Financing Activities            
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options  45   4,848   474   4,923 
Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements of restricted stock units  (7,649)  (7,500)  (30,353)  (24,891)
Repurchases of common stock  (57,043)     (351,930)  (146,180)
Payment of excise taxes on repurchases of common stock     (1,584)  (680)  (1,584)
Payment of finance lease obligations  (21)  (19)  (81)  (75)
Change in gross advance payments received from third-party transaction processor  (110)  (118)  (1,194)  (822)
Net cash used in financing activities  (64,778)  (4,373)  (383,764)  (168,629)
Impact of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  8   (2,178)  2,089   (1,596)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  11,663   55,488   (115,711)  12,303 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period  178,855   250,741   306,229   293,926 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $190,518  $306,229  $190,518  $306,229 


Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Gross Profit from Continuing Operations and GAAP Gross Profit from Continuing Operations Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit from Continuing Operations Margin
(in thousands, except percentages)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Revenue $212,235  $221,998  $231,653  $241,094  $906,980 
Cost of revenue  14,343   15,677   16,946   18,501   65,467 
GAAP gross profit from continuing operations  197,892   206,321   214,707   222,593   841,513 
Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue  67   72   70   68   277 
Non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations $197,959  $206,393  $214,777  $222,661  $841,790 
                
GAAP gross profit from continuing operations margin  93%  93%  93%  92%  93%
Non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations margin  93%  93%  93%  92%  93%


  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2024  2024 
Revenue $210,244  $798,044 
Cost of revenue  14,157   70,347 
GAAP gross profit from continuing operations  196,087   727,697 
Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue  72   255 
Impairment included in cost of revenue     9,750 
Non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations $196,159  $737,702 
       
GAAP gross profit from continuing operations margin  93%  91%
Non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations margin  93%  92%


Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
GAAP net income from continuing operations $53,738  $48,075  $196,742  $128,737 
Amortization of intangible assets  238   231   943   929 
Stock-based compensation expense  11,827   14,865   48,753   59,250 
Transaction-related expenses        5   79 
Impairment        499   21,507 
Income tax effects and adjustments  (4,779)  (5,727)  (18,035)  (25,471)
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations $61,024  $57,444  $228,907  $185,031 
GAAP net income from continuing operations per share attributable to common stockholders            
Basic $0.56  $0.46  $1.99  $1.23 
Diluted $0.56  $0.45  $1.96  $1.21 
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per share attributable to common stockholders            
Basic $0.64  $0.55  $2.32  $1.77 
Diluted $0.63  $0.54  $2.28  $1.74 
Shares used in GAAP and Non-GAAP per share calculations            
Basic  95,290,424   103,838,821   98,837,997   104,535,572 
Diluted  96,759,601   106,116,888   100,410,297   106,263,886 


Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations and GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations Margin to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Margin
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
March 31,		  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Net income from continuing operations$42,074  $48,989  $51,941  $53,738  $196,742 
Depreciation and amortization 5,679   5,786   6,308   7,514   25,287 
Stock-based compensation expense 12,383   12,517   12,026   11,827   48,753 
Transaction-related expenses 2   5   (2)     5 
Impairment    499         499 
Other income, net (2,796)  (2,564)  (1,883)  (1,146)  (8,389)
Provision for income taxes 11,376   14,124   14,057   16,535   56,092 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations$68,718  $79,356  $82,447  $88,468  $318,989 
               
GAAP net income from continuing operations margin 20%  22%  22%  22%  22%
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin 32%  36%  36%  37%  35%


 Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
 2024  2024 
Net income from continuing operations$48,075  $128,737 
Depreciation and amortization 5,685   17,599 
Stock-based compensation expense 14,865   59,250 
Transaction-related expenses    79 
Impairment    21,507 
Other income, net (2,055)  (11,239)
Provision for income taxes 11,742   39,649 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations$78,312  $255,582 
      
GAAP net income from continuing operations margin 23%  16%
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin 37%  32%


Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Expense from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Expense from Continuing Operations 
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 
  GAAP expense  Amortization of
intangible assets		  Stock-based
compensation
expense		  Transaction-related expenses  Impairment  Non-GAAP
expense		 
Cost of revenue $18,501  $  $(68) $  $  $18,433 
Sales and marketing  87,578      (2,623)        84,955 
Product, technology, and development  35,391      (5,254)        30,137 
General and administrative  25,822      (3,882)        21,940 
Impairment                  
Depreciation & amortization  4,675   (238)           4,437 
Operating expenses from continuing operations(1) $153,466  $(238) $(11,759) $  $  $141,469 
Total cost of revenue and operating expenses from continuing operations $171,967  $(238) $(11,827) $  $  $159,902 
                   
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 
  GAAP expense  Amortization of
intangible assets		  Stock-based
compensation
expense		  Transaction-related expenses  Impairment  Non-GAAP
expense		 
Cost of revenue $14,157  $  $(72) $  $  $14,085 
Sales and marketing  73,437      (2,852)        70,585 
Product, technology, and development  34,482      (6,070)        28,412 
General and administrative  26,378      (5,871)        20,507 
Impairment                  
Depreciation & amortization  4,028   (231)           3,797 
Operating expenses from continuing operations(1) $138,325  $(231) $(14,793) $  $  $123,301 
Total cost of revenue and operating expenses from continuing operations $152,482  $(231) $(14,865) $  $  $137,386 
                   
  Year Ended December 31, 2025 
  GAAP expense  Amortization of
intangible assets		  Stock-based
compensation
expense		  Transaction-related expenses  Impairment  Non-GAAP
expense		 
Cost of revenue $65,467  $  $(277) $  $  $65,190 
Sales and marketing  340,873      (10,863)        330,010 
Product, technology, and development  138,283      (21,463)        116,820 
General and administrative  101,419      (16,150)  (5)     85,264 
Impairment  499            (499)   
Depreciation & amortization  15,994   (943)           15,051 
Operating expenses from continuing operations(1) $597,068  $(943) $(48,476) $(5) $(499) $547,145 
Total cost of revenue and operating expenses from continuing operations $662,535  $(943) $(48,753) $(5) $(499) $612,335 
                   
  Year Ended December 31, 2024 
  GAAP expense  Amortization of
intangible assets		  Stock-based
compensation
expense		  Transaction-related expenses  Impairment  Non-GAAP
expense		 
Cost of revenue $70,347  $  $(255) $  $(9,750) $60,342 
Sales and marketing  307,439      (11,371)  (3)     296,065 
Product, technology, and development  139,014      (23,599)        115,415 
General and administrative  103,222      (24,025)  (76)     79,121 
Impairment  11,757            (11,757)   
Depreciation & amortization  9,118   (929)           8,189 
Operating expenses from continuing operations(1) $570,550  $(929) $(58,995) $(79) $(11,757) $498,790 
Total cost of revenue and operating expenses from continuing operations $640,897  $(929) $(59,250) $(79) $(21,507) $559,132 

(1) Operating expenses include sales and marketing, product, technology, and development, general and administrative, impairments, and depreciation & amortization.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash and Cash Equivalents Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $83,117  $75,737  $295,280  $255,494 
Purchases of property and equipment  (1,198)  (10,236)  (6,383)  (75,173)
Capitalization of website development costs  (5,486)  (3,462)  (22,933)  (18,776)
Non-GAAP free cash flow $76,433  $62,039  $265,964  $161,545 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information and other business metrics is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. While our non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included above, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

While a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to accurately predict without unreasonable effort the exact amount or timing of certain reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including, as applicable, depreciation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, non-intangible amortization, stock-based compensation, transaction-related expenses, impairments, and income tax effects, we have provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release.

We monitor operating measures of certain non-GAAP items including non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations, non-GAAP gross margin from continuing operations, non-GAAP expense from continuing operations, non-GAAP net income from continuing operations, and non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per share attributable to common stockholders. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, transaction related-expenses, and impairments. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations and non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per share attributable to common stockholders also exclude certain income tax effects and adjustments. Our calculations of non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per share attributable to common stockholders utilize applicable GAAP share counts as included in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release. In addition, we evaluate our non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations in relation to our revenue. We refer to this as non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations margin and define it as non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations divided by total revenue. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

We define non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as net income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude: depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, transaction-related expenses, impairments, other income, net, and provision for income taxes. In addition, we evaluate our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in relation to our revenue. We refer to this as non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin and define it as non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations divided by total revenue.

We have presented non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin because they are key measures used by our management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We believe non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision making.

We define non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operations adjusted to include: purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of website development costs. We have presented non-GAAP Free Cash Flow because it is a measure of our financial performance that represents the cash that we are able to generate after expenditures required to maintain or expand our asset base.

We define a paying dealer as a dealer account with an active, paid subscription at the end of a defined period. The number of paying dealers we have is important to us and we believe it provides valuable information to investors because it is indicative of the value proposition of our products, as well as our sales and marketing success and opportunity, including our ability to retain paying dealers and develop new dealer relationships.

We define Quarterly Average Revenue per Subscribing Dealer (“QARSD”), which is measured at the end of a fiscal quarter, as the revenue primarily from subscription products during that trailing quarter divided by the average number of paying dealers during the quarter. We calculate the average number of paying dealers for a period by adding the number of paying dealers at the end of such period and the end of the prior period and dividing by two. This information is important to us, and we believe it provides useful information to investors, because we believe that our ability to grow QARSD is an indicator of the value proposition of our products and the return on investment that our paying dealers realize from our products. In addition, increases in QARSD, which we believe reflect the value of exposure to our engaged audience in relation to subscription cost, are driven in part by our ability to grow the volume of connections to our users and the quality of those connections, which result in increased opportunity to upsell package levels and cross-sell additional products to our paying dealers.


