Jakks Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (Nasdaq: JAKK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025

Net sales were $127.1 million, a year-over-year decrease of 3% Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $118.0 million, essentially flat to $118.2 million last year Costumes net sales were $9.1 million, a year-over-year decrease of 28%

Gross margin of 31.0%, up 380 basis points vs. Q4 2024

Gross profit of $39.4 million, up 11% compared to $35.6 million in Q4 2024

Operating loss of $8.6 million in Q4 2025, an improvement of $6.1 million vs. a loss of $14.7 million in Q4 2024

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.1 million or $0.83 per diluted share in Q4 2024

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $2.0 million or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.4 million or $0.67 per diluted share in Q4 2024

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $(3.8) million vs. $(10.2) million in Q4 2024, an improvement of $6.3 million





Full-Year 2025

Net sales were $570.7 million compared to $691.0 million last year, a 17% decrease Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $461.9 million, a year-over-year decrease of 19% Costumes net sales were $108.7 million, a year-over-year decrease of 10%

Gross margin of 32.4% compared to 30.8% last year

Gross profit of $185.1 million, down 13% compared to $213.0 million last year

Operating income of $14.2 million compared to $39.7 million last year: a 64% decrease

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $9.9 million, down from a net income attributable to common stockholders of $35.3 million in 2024

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $18.6 million ($1.62 per diluted share), down from adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $42.6 million ($3.79 per diluted share) in 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $35.4 million, down from $59.3 million in 2024

Cash returned to shareholders of $11.2 million, $1 per common share.

End of year cash and cash equivalents of $54.1 million, down from $70.1 million in 2024





Management Commentary

“We are pleased with everything we accomplished as 2025 draws to a close. I think when we look back, we’ll see it as a very important year in the history of our company,” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific. “On the surface, the downward pressure on the full-year financials from tariff policy might be all that some people can see now. What I also reflect upon, however, is the number of areas where we nonetheless made substantial progress towards longer-term goals despite that disruption. We elevated and broadened our relationships with existing factories, licensors and customers, with a global worldview. We also made substantial progress expanding our relationship portfolio in anticipation of a new strategic initiative set to launch in 2027. We were transparent with our shareholders about our perspective on market dynamics and the resulting challenges. We followed through with what we said we would do, refusing to chase topline sales at the expense of bottom-line margin. And we completed our first full year as a cash dividend payer, returning $1 per share in dividends back to our shareholders as we maintained our debt-free balance sheet. We feel we are leaving 2025 stronger than we left 2024 and are excited about 2026’s potential.

Our fourth quarter results were roughly in line with our expectations. The significant customer order disruptions of Q2 and Q3 driven by rapidly changing tariff policy abated in Q4 and allowed for a slightly more predictable environment. Our Toy/Consumer Products division net sales were roughly flat in Q4, at $118.0 million, down 0.2% from prior year and down 0.5% from 2023. Costumes were down, although in one of its smaller quarters of the year, but enough to bring total company sales down 2.8% from prior year to $127.1 million, or roughly flat to our 2023 Q4 sales of $127.4 million. Gross margins improved in the quarter vs. last year and finished the full year at 32.4%, our highest full-year number in fifteen years. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter improved vs prior year, lifting full-year Adjusted EBITDA to $35.4 million.”

Other Financial Highlights

Sales in the United States were down 8% in the quarter and 24% on a full-year basis compared to the previous year. Sales outside of the United States were up 10% in the quarter, and up 6% for the full year outside the United States, led by Europe.

Inventory was $59.8 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $52.8 million as of December 31, 2024, driven primarily by our expanded warehouse network in the European Union.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock, payable March 30, 2026, to shareholders of record February 27, 2026

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.

Conference Call Live Webcast

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on February 19, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors . To access the call by phone, please go to this link (4Q25 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ( www.jakks.com/investors ) .

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys, costumes and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming®, KidTopia®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products, tariff policy and pricing, or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT: JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations (424) 268-9567

Lucas Natalini

investors@jakks.net







JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 2024 (In thousands) Assets

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,197 $ 69,936 Restricted cash 1,869 201 Accounts receivable, net 138,341 131,629 Inventory 59,805 52,780 Prepaid expenses and other assets 16,873 14,141 Total current assets 269,085 268,687 Property and equipment 152,224 142,623 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 133,216 126,981 Property and equipment, net 19,008 15,642 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 46,776 53,254 Deferred income tax assets, net 69,569 70,394 Goodwill 35,077 35,111 Other long-term assets 2,682 1,781 Total assets $ 442,197 $ 444,869 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 55,558 $ 42,560 Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party) - 13,461 Accrued expenses 43,076 48,456 Reserve for sales returns and allowances 33,569 35,817 Income taxes payable 2,119 1,035 Short term operating lease liabilities 13,784 8,091 Total current liabilities 148,106 149,420 Long term operating lease liabilities 39,578 48,433 Accrued expenses - long term 4,463 2,563 Income taxes payable 945 3,620 Total liabilities 193,092 204,036 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 302,408 297,198 Accumulated deficit (41,021 ) (39,692 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,293 ) (17,184 ) Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity 249,105 240,333 Non-controlling interests - 500 Total stockholders' equity 249,105 240,833 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 442,197 $ 444,869 Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)

December 31, Key Balance Sheet Data: 2025 2024 Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO) 100 93 Inventory turnover (DSI) 63 51 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Condensed Cash Flow Data: 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities $ 8,492 $ 38,947 Cash flows used in investing activities (12,344 ) (12,889 ) Cash flows used in financing activities and other (12,219 ) (28,475 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (16,071 ) $ (2,417 ) Capital expenditures $ (9,563 ) $ (11,246 )





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Δ (%) 2025 2024 Δ (%) (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 127,114 $ 130,741 (3 ) % $ 570,671 $ 691,042 (17 ) % Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 65,265 72,373 (10 ) 283,521 361,563 (22 ) Royalty expense 20,605 20,623 (0 ) 92,381 106,804 (14 ) Amortization of tools and molds 1,843 2,192 (16 ) 9,689 9,654 0 Cost of sales 87,713 95,188 (8 ) 385,591 478,021 (19 ) Gross profit 39,401 35,553 11 185,080 213,021 (13 ) Direct selling expenses 15,519 18,201 (15 ) 36,858 40,105 (8 ) General and administrative expenses 32,325 31,953 1 133,460 132,840 0 Depreciation and amortization 162 117 38 544 392 39 Selling, general and administrative expenses 48,006 50,271 (5 ) 170,862 173,337 (1 ) Income (loss) from operations (8,605 ) (14,718 ) (42 ) 14,218 39,684 (64 ) Other income (expense): Loss from joint ventures - - - - - - Other income (expense), net 32 8 300 450 302 49 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - - - - - - Loss on debt extinguishment (9 ) - nm (427 ) - nm Interest income 163 308 (47 ) 995 841 18 Interest expense (69 ) (157 ) (56 ) (471 ) (1,095 ) (57 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (8,488 ) (14,559 ) (42 ) 14,765 39,732 (63 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,168 ) (5,446 ) (42 ) 4,894 5,532 (12 ) Net income (loss) (5,320 ) (9,113 ) (42 ) 9,871 34,200 (71 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - 280 nm Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $ (5,320 ) $ (9,113 ) (42 ) % $ 9,871 $ 33,920 (71 ) % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (5,320 ) $ (9,113 ) (42 ) % $ 9,871 $ 35,250 (72 ) % Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ (0.47 ) $ (0.83 ) $ 0.88 $ 3.27 Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - basic 11,282 11,008 11,190 10,781 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.83 ) $ 0.86 $ 3.14 Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - diluted 11,282 11,008 11,491 11,226 Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Δ bps 2025 2024 Δ bps Fav/(Unfav) Fav/(Unfav) Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % - 100.0 % 100.0 % - Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 51.4 55.3 390 49.7 52.3 260 Royalty expense 16.2 15.8 (40 ) 16.2 15.5 (70 ) Amortization of tools and molds 1.4 1.7 30.0 1.7 1.4 (30 ) Cost of sales 69.0 72.8 380 67.6 69.2 160 Gross profit 31.0 27.2 380 32.4 30.8 160 Direct selling expenses 12.2 13.9 170 6.4 5.8 (60 ) General and administrative expenses 25.5 24.5 (100 ) 23.4 19.2 (420 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 0.1 - Selling, general and administrative expenses 37.8 38.5 70 29.9 25.1 (480 ) Income (loss) from operations (6.8 ) (11.3 ) 450 2.5 5.7 (320 ) Other income (expense): Loss from joint ventures - - - - Other income (expense), net - - 0.1 0.1 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - - - - Loss on debt extinguishment - - (0.1 ) - Interest income 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 Interest expense - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (6.7 ) (11.2 ) 2.6 5.7 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2.5 ) (4.2 ) 0.9 0.8 Net income (loss) (4.2 ) (7.0 ) 1.7 4.9 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (4.2 ) % (7.0 ) % 1.7 % 4.9 % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (4.2 ) % (7.0 ) % 1.7 % 5.1 %





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Δ ($) 2025 2024 Δ ($) (In thousands) (In thousands) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ (5,320 ) $ (9,113 ) $ 3,793 $ 9,871 $ 34,200 $ (24,329 ) Interest expense 69 157 (88 ) 471 1,095 (624 ) Interest income (163 ) (308 ) 145 (995 ) (841 ) (154 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,168 ) (5,446 ) 2,278 4,894 5,532 (638 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,005 2,309 (304 ) 10,233 10,046 187 EBITDA (6,577 ) (12,401 ) 5,824 24,474 50,032 (25,558 ) Adjustments: Other (income) expense, net (32 ) (8 ) (24 ) (450 ) (302 ) (148 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 2,781 2,255 526 10,913 9,535 1,378 Loss on debt extinguishment 9 - 9 427 - 427 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,819 ) $ (10,154 ) $ 6,335 $ 35,364 $ 59,265 $ (23,901 ) Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales % (3.0 ) % (7.8 ) % 480 bps 6.2 % 8.6 % -240 bps Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Δ ($) (In thousands) TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA TTM net income $ 9,871 $ 34,200 $ (24,329 ) Interest expense 471 1,095 (624 ) Interest income (995 ) (841 ) (154 ) Provision for income taxes 4,894 5,532 (638 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,233 10,046 187 TTM EBITDA 24,474 50,032 (25,558 ) Adjustments: Other (income) expense, net (450 ) (302 ) (148 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 10,913 9,535 1,378 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - - - Loss on debt extinguishment 427 - 427 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,364 $ 59,265 $ (23,901 ) TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales % 6.2 % 8.6 % -240 bps Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Δ ($) 2025 2024 Δ ($) (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (5,320 ) $ (9,113 ) $ 3,793 $ 9,871 $ 35,250 $ (25,379 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 2,781 2,255 526 10,913 9,535 1,378 Loss on debt extinguishment 9 - 9 427 - 427 Tax impact of additional charges 521 (544 ) 1,065 (2,632 ) (2,225 ) (407 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (2,009 ) $ (7,402 ) $ 5,393 $ 18,579 $ 42,560 $ (23,981 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.67 ) $ 0.49 $ 1.66 $ 3.95 $ (2.29 ) Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic 11,282 11,008 274 11,190 10,781 409 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.67 ) $ 0.49 $ 1.62 $ 3.79 $ (2.17 ) Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted 11,282 11,008 274 11,491 11,226 265



