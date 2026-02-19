Compass Diversified Subsidiary The Honey Pot Co. Announces Appointment of Janis Smith-Gomez as Chair of the Board

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honey Pot Company, LLC (“The Honey Pot Co.” or “the Company”), a leading “better-for-you” feminine care brand and subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI”), announces the appointment of Janis Smith-Gomez as Chair of its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026.

Ms. Smith-Gomez joined the Company’s Board in April 2024 and has brought commercial and marketing expertise developed through leadership roles across consumer goods and health. From 2006 to 2022, she held multiple leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, including Vice President of US Marketing for its skin health and beauty portfolio, and most recently as Vice President of Global Brand Experience and Corporate Brand Development for its Medical Devices division. Prior to Johnson & Johnson, Ms. Smith-Gomez held general management and marketing roles at Mars, Kraft Foods, and PepsiCo. She began her career in strategy consulting at Booz Allen Hamilton. She currently sits on the boards of The New York Academy of Medicine, Envoy Medical Corporation, and Black Public Media. Ms. Smith-Gomez holds a B.A. from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“I have greatly enjoyed partnering with the talented leadership at The Honey Pot Co. over the last two years and am thrilled to be stepping into this new role,” said Ms. Smith-Gomez. “It is a privilege to collaborate with a purpose-driven company and beloved brand whose mission of empowering women and leading the conversation around feminine health through education profoundly aligns with my values.”

“We deeply appreciate the support and guidance Janis has brought as a member of the Board and look forward to this next chapter with her as Chair,” said Beatrice Dixon, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chief Innovation Officer of The Honey Pot Co. “Her passion for brands that promote human health and wellness and her expertise in marketing and commercial strategy will help us grow our brand and continue pursuing our vision for a healthier, more transparent world.”

“Janis has been an outstanding Board member and a valued partner to management,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of CODI. “Her commercial and brand-building expertise makes her an ideal choice to serve as Chair as the Company continues to build on its strong momentum.”

About The Honey Pot Co.

The Honey Pot Co. is a leading feminine care brand, powered by plant-derived ingredients and clinically tested formulas. Founded in 2012 by CEO Beatrice Dixon, The Honey Pot Co. is rooted in the belief that all products should be made with healthy and efficacious ingredients that are kind to and safe for skin. The company offers an extensive range of holistic wellness products across the feminine hygiene, menstrual, personal care, and sexual wellness categories. The Honey Pot Co.’s mission is to educate, support, and provide consumers around the world with tools and resources that promote menstrual health and vaginal wellness. Its products can be found in more than 33,000 stores across the U.S. including Target, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens, as well as online. For more information on The Honey Pot Co., please visit thehoneypot.co.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

CODI’s strategy is to own and manage a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the industrial and branded consumer sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base and long-term disciplined approach, maintaining controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries and maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the company and seeks to generate strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit www.compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, expectations with respect to future operations and performance of The Honey Pot Co. and CODI. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “should” or “anticipate” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on beliefs and assumptions by management, and on information currently available to management. These statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ, perhaps materially, including but not limited to: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, or social, civil or political unrest; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of CODI’s subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and labor costs; CODI’s business prospects and the prospects of The Honey Pot Co. and CODI’s other subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that CODI or The Honey Pot Co. have made or may make; the ability to successfully complete when CODI has executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which CODI and The Honey Pot Co. operate; the ability of CODI and The Honey Pot Co. to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of CODI, The Honey Pot Co. and CODI’s other subsidiaries; CODI’s ability to regain compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements; the cooperation of, and future concessions granted by, CODI’s lenders; control deficiencies identified or that may be identified in the future that have resulted or will result in material weaknesses in CODI’s internal control over financial reporting; and litigation relating to the Lugano Holding, Inc. (“Lugano”) investigation, including CODI’s representations regarding its financial statements, and current and future litigation, enforcement actions or investigations relating to CODI’s internal controls, restatement reviews, the Lugano investigation or related matters. Please see CODI’s Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on December 8, 2025 for other risk factors that you should consider in connection with such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements have been made. Except as required by law, neither CODI nor The Honey Pot Co. undertakes any public obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Compass Diversified Investor Relations

irinquiry@compassdiversified.com

The Honey Pot Co. Media Relations

thehoneypot@smallgirlspr.com