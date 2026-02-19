Sniffer Robotics partners with Delmar Aerospace and Perspectum Drone Inspection Services, expanding into Canada and increasing U.S. West Coast presence

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sniffer Robotics announced a strategic partnership with Delmar Aerospace Corporation and its Canadian subsidiary Perspectum Drone Inspection Services Ltd., marking a significant expansion into Canada and strengthening the company’s domestic presence across the U.S. West Coast. Under this agreement, Delmar Aerospace and Perspectum will join the Methane Analysis Partner Program (MAPP), gaining access to Sniffer Robotics’ cutting-edge landfill methane detection and quantification technologies, including the SnifferDRONE™ and Sniffer Field Ops™ GIS platform.

Through this partnership, Delmar Aerospace and Perspectum will deliver methane emissions monitoring services to landfill owners and operators across key regions in Canada and the western United States, providing both regulatory compliance support and data-driven insights to optimize gas capture systems and reduce harmful methane emissions.

The Sniffer method meets Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC)’s new landfill methane monitoring regulations under OTM-51, the only US EPA Method approved in the US and now in Canada.

“Strategic partnerships through MAPP are a cornerstone of Sniffer Robotics’ growth strategy both internationally and across the United States,” said Bill Tennant, CEO of Sniffer Robotics. Canada’s acceptance of OTM-51 made expansion into this market a top priority for international growth, marking the first of several planned international expansions in 2026 to accelerate the deployment of SnifferDRONE technology, improving safety and accuracy in methane detection while providing significant environmental advantages.”

“Our collaboration with Sniffer Robotics began with proactive methane emissions studies for Canadian landfill operators preparing for ECCC’s new regulations,” said Chris Sculley, Vice President of Business Development, Delmar Aerospace, and President of Perspectum “With extensive experience in drone-based emissions detection for the oil and gas sector, landfill methane monitoring is a natural extension for Delmar Aerospace and Perspectum.”

Sniffer Robotics, a leading technology-enabled environmental services firm, pioneered the SnifferDRONE™ for automating surface emissions monitoring for methane detection in the solid waste (landfill) natural gas, biogas, and related industries. By automating the point source measurement process, Sniffer's technologies provide the safest, most precise, and most efficient method for detecting and measuring emissions, identifying odor leaks, and generating revenue opportunities through increased gas capture for energy conversion.

Delmar Aerospace Corporation is a U.S.-based unmanned systems and aerospace services company providing advanced UAS inspection, environmental monitoring, and aerospace support services to commercial, government, and energy-sector clients. Through its Canadian subsidiary, Perspectum Drone Inspection Services Ltd., Delmar delivers specialized methane detection, quantification, and emissions monitoring services using advanced optical gas imaging (OGI), sensor fusion, and data analytics. Together, Delmar and Perspectum support operators in meeting regulatory requirements, improving safety, and reducing emissions through innovative aerial and ground-based inspection solutions.

