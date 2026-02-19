Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Cancels Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Following Announcement of $4.5 Billion Combination With Sumitomo Forestry

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) announced today that it has canceled its 2025 fourth quarter earnings conference call previously scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 7:00 AM Pacific (10:00 AM Eastern). As previously announced on February 13, 2026, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. will acquire the Company in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.5 billion.

The Company will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, as previously announced.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies, 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® for three consecutive years (2023 through 2025). The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for five years in a row (2021 through 2025) and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2025). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

