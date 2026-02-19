Northview Residential REIT Announces February Distribution

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (the “REIT”) today announced its February 2026 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units (collectively, the “Units”) in the amount of C$0.091146 per Unit (C$1.09 per Unit on an annualized basis). The distribution will be payable on March 16, 2026 to holders of Units of record at February 28, 2026.

About Northview Residential REIT

The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

