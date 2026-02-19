Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Manufacturer Selects Kneat

LIMERICK, Ireland, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTCQX: KSIOF), the global leader in digital validation and quality process automation, today announced it has signed a Master Services Agreement with a U.S.-headquartered global pharmaceutical packaging and drug-delivery manufacturer.

This new customer operates more than 45 manufacturing facilities worldwide, including over a dozen GMP-regulated sites, and employs over 13,000 people across the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Under the agreement, the customer will initially deploy Kneat Gx for Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation (CQV). Implementation will begin at its lead site, followed by subsequent expansion to all other GMP sites.

A defining factor in this win is the Kneat platform’s robust data integrity capability, which ensures every compliance action and documented outcome is fully attributable, traceable, and audit-ready, aligning with regulatory expectations.

“Regulated manufacturers increasingly rely on Kneat because of its trusted system of record for validation, built to support the highest standards of data integrity and compliance. We’re excited to partner with this global leader as they continue to strengthen their quality and manufacturing excellence.”

- Eddie Ryan, CEO, Kneat

As life sciences companies modernize their quality systems, structured and verifiable data is a foundational requirement. Kneat’s architecture is purpose-built for this, supporting speed and efficiency while maintaining the strict data integrity and compliance standards required in regulated environments. This strong foundation ensures Kneat remains a stable and indispensable component of customers’ digital operations, even as technology landscapes evolve.

Kneat continues to see broad adoption and expansion across leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and supply-chain manufacturing organizations. This second strategic win of 2026 reinforces Kneat’s role as the recognized standard for digital validation and underscores the long-term relevance and resilience of its data integrity platform.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Multiple independent customer studies have shown that Kneat Gx reduces man-hours associated with validation documentation by up to 50%, accelerates review and approval cycles by up to 50%, and consistently supports higher standards of regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat’s business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat’s software within the customer’s validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat’s software within the customer’s organization, and the compliance of Kneat’s platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investor’s own risk. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Contact:

Katie Keita, Kneat Investor Relations

P: + 1 902-450-2660

E: investors@kneat.com