Central Wyoming Innovation & Entrepreneurship Conference Returns April 23–24 with National Keynotes, Governor Gordon, and Special Culinary & Concert Experiences

Riverton, Wyoming, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIVERTON, Wyo. — Central Wyoming College will host the second annual Central Wyoming Innovation & Entrepreneurship Conference (CWIE) on April 23–24 in Riverton, convening leaders in business, economic development, education, and the trades for two days of dynamic learning, collaboration, and connection.

This year’s conference features an exceptional keynote lineup representing entrepreneurship, leadership, workforce development, and innovation:

Daymond John – Entrepreneur, Shark Tank investor, and founder of FUBU

– Entrepreneur, Shark Tank investor, and founder of FUBU Kristen Hadeed – Author and nationally recognized leadership and workplace culture expert

– Author and nationally recognized leadership and workplace culture expert Gary Schoeniger – International leader in entrepreneurial mindset education

– International leader in entrepreneurial mindset education Sean Sherman – Award-winning chef, educator, author, and founder of The Sioux Chef, dedicated to revitalizing Indigenous cuisine

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will address attendees Friday morning, speaking to the importance of innovation, workforce development, and economic growth across the state.

“Entrepreneurship is vital to Wyoming’s economy, and Central Wyoming College’s commitment to investing in people, ideas, and collaboration has delivered lasting results — supporting more than 270 entrepreneurs, launching 35 new businesses, and strengthening the statewide ecosystem through the Wyoming Innovation Partnership,” says Gov. Mark Gordon. “I encourage Wyomingites to join us at the WIP-funded Central Wyoming Innovation & Entrepreneurship Conference this April in Riverton as we continue building a strong, resilient economy.”

Breakout Sessions Designed for Today’s Workforce

In addition to keynote presentations, attendees will have access to numerous breakout sessions led by state partners and industry professionals. Topics include:

Growth mindset and entrepreneurial thinking

Artificial intelligence in business and industry

Manufacturing and innovation

Leadership development

Workforce and business strategy

A featured panel discussion focused on a timely industry topic

The conference places a strong emphasis on Career & Technical Education (CTE), recognizing that many students entering the trades will ultimately manage or operate small businesses. Sessions are designed to equip participants with real-world skills, tools, and connections that support both career advancement and business ownership.

“This conference brings together the people who are actively shaping Wyoming’s future,” said Brittany Yeates, Dean of Business and Industry at Central Wyoming College. “We’re creating a space where entrepreneurs, trades professionals, educators, students, and industry leaders can share ideas, build partnerships, and strengthen the economic vitality of our communities. It’s about practical resources, meaningful conversations, and long-term impact.”

Featured Experiences

Entrepreneur and investor Daymond John, best known as a longtime star of ABC’s Shark Tank and founder of global fashion brand FUBU, will deliver a keynote address sharing insights from his decades of experience building businesses, investing in entrepreneurs, and mentoring founders across industries. As one of the most recognizable voices in modern entrepreneurship, John has helped launch and scale countless companies and continues to influence business leaders nationwide.

Following his keynote presentation, John will host a book signing exclusively for conference attendees, offering a unique opportunity to meet one of the country’s most influential entrepreneurs.

Another signature moment of the conference will take place Thursday evening, as Sean Sherman, The Sioux Chef, collaborates with Central Wyoming College culinary students to prepare Indigenous-inspired dishes for the conference dinner. Sherman is nationally known for revitalizing and reimagining Native American cuisine using pre-colonial ingredients and techniques, blending food, culture, history, and entrepreneurship into a powerful culinary experience.

Live Concert Experience

Thursday evening will also feature a live concert open to conference attendees, with Wyoming artist Jena Spriggs opening for national country performer Jason Pritchett, known for his high-energy performances and engaging stage presence. Tickets are available for the concert here.

The Central Wyoming Innovation & Entrepreneurship Conference will be held April 23–24 at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

Registration Information

The Central Wyoming Innovation & Entrepreneurship Conference will be held April 23–24 at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

Early bird registration is available through February 28 for $225, which includes full access to both days of the conference, keynote presentations, breakout sessions, conference meals, and the Thursday evening concert.

Beginning March 1, the all-access conference pass will be $275.

A limited number of hotel room blocks have been secured at local lodging partners for attendees traveling to Riverton. Details on accommodations, travel information, the full conference schedule, and registration are available at www.cwc.edu/cwie

Attachment