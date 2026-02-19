MEDPACE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Medpace Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Medpace Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Medpace (MEDP) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Medpace Holdings, Inc. (“Medpace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MEDP) on behalf of Medpace stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Medpace has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On February 9, 2026, Medpace reported Q4 2025 earnings. While the company posted revenue of $708.5 million and GAAP EPS of $4.67, both exceeding consensus estimates, the results disclosed a Q4 book-to-bill ratio of 1.04, which was lower than Medpace expected. CEO August Troendle acknowledged that cancellations were "the highest in over a year" resulting in the lower-than-anticipated book-to-bill ratio, stating that cancellations "skewed towards metabolic area," but "no single large project" responsible.





These disclosures contrasted sharply with statements made during prior earnings calls. On the Q3 2025 call on October 23, 2025, Troendle stated: "Cancellations were well behaved in Q3, permitting record net bookings and a net book-to-bill of 1.20." On the Q2 call on July 22, 2025, he said cancellations were "down across the pipeline" and predicted a "strong potential for book-to-bills returning to above 1.15x in Q3." On the Q1 call on April 22, 2025, Troendle projected a "path to improved backlog growth reflected in book-to-bill ratios above 1.15 in Q3 and Q4."





The ending backlog stood at approximately $3 billion as of December 31, 2025, reflecting just 4.3% year-over-year growth. Following the Q4 disclosure, Medpace shares fell approximately 15.9% on February 10, 2026. Multiple financial outlets, including Investor's Business Daily, Seeking Alpha, and GuruFocus, identified the bookings miss as the primary driver of the sell-off.





Next Steps:

