Curaechoice and The Center for Pain to Deliver No-Cost Pain Management to Members Nationwide

Birmingham, ALABAMA, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curaechoice, the nation’s #1 leader in No-Cost Benefits Optimization, announced a new nationwide partnership with The Center for Pain, one of the nation’s leading interventional pain management providers dedicated to relieving pain, restoring function, and improving quality of life for patients.

Chronic pain remains one of the most costly and disruptive health issues in the United States. According to the National Institutes of Health, one in five U.S. adults lives with chronic pain, resulting in billions of dollars in medical costs and lost productivity each year. For Curaechoice members—many of whom work in physically demanding jobs—access to effective, affordable pain care is critical.

Through this partnership with The Center for Pain, a Clearway company, all active Curaechoice members and their families now have access to Clearway Pain Solutions’ trusted pain management services across 110+ clinic locations in 10 states - Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, South Carolina, and Virginia - helping members return to healthier, more productive lives at no cost.

“Choosing the right pain management partner was essential,” explained Edward Endicott, Director of Provider Relations at Curaechoice. “We desired a respected provider with the scale, reputation, and commitment to deliver high-quality care at zero cost to our members. Clearway fit our needs perfectly.”

Clearway Pain Solutions brings a multidisciplinary care model that includes board-certified physicians, advanced practitioners, chiropractors, physical therapists, and experienced support staff - ensuring members receive coordinated, patient-focused treatment.

“Our partnership with Curaechoice aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Gaylon Willis, Chief Growth Officer for Clearway Pain Solutions. “By joining forces, we’re able to offer advanced treatment options that help members relieve chronic pain, restore function, and improve their quality of life.”

Marlene Miller, Provider Relations Manager at Curaechoice, added, “Our members have consistently asked for accessible pain management options at no cost. We are proud to partner with Clearway to help members finally focus on their treatment and healing - not on financial stress.”

In addition to no-cost pain management services, members will be able to fill their prescribed pain medications at any of the 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide within the Curaechoice program, maintaining their $0 coverage throughout treatment.

About Clearway Pain Solutions

With more than 100 pain management clinics across 10 states, Clearway Pain Solutions is one of the nation’s fastest-growing providers of interventional pain care. Clearway empowers people to reclaim their lives from pain through trusted expertise, advanced procedures, and personalized care. Our mission is to make exceptional pain management accessible to every patient by offering rapid appointment scheduling, comprehensive services, and a compassionate approach focused on restoring health and mobility. Our board-certified physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating a wide range of conditions, including back and neck pain, sciatica, herniated discs, spinal stenosis, arthritis, joint pain, neuropathy, migraines, and complex chronic pain disorders. For more information, visit https://clearwaypain.com/.

About Curaechoice, Inc.

Curaechoice is the leader in No-Cost Benefits Optimization, partnering with self-insured employers to provide employees and their families with comprehensive $0-cost healthcare – including Medical, Pharmacy, Dental and Vision. Through its patented health-technology platform, Curaechoice eliminates copays, deductibles, and co-insurance, helping members access the care they need, while keeping more of their paycheck each month. To learn more, visit www.curaechoice.com .

