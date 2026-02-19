VivoPower Announces Leadership Changes

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) ("VivoPower" or the "Company"), a leading B Corp-certified global developer and owner of powered land and data center infrastructure for AI compute applications, today announced changes to its executive leadership team.

As part of the Company’s strategic focus on powered land and data center infrastructure — reflected in its recently announced acquisition of 291MW of powered sites in Finland, the securing of site and power access for a 25MW data center platform in the United Arab Emirates, and the successful completion of a $30 million PIPE financing, as well as the proposed acquisition of a 40MW energized Norway data center expected to add approximately $10 million in pro forma EBITDA — and following the transfer of its digital asset treasury business to its Korean partners, David Mansfield (Chief Financial Officer), Keith Loose (Chief Technology Officer), and Gary Challinor (Company Secretary) will be departing the Company. VivoPower thanks David, Keith, and Gary for their contributions and wishes them success in their future endeavors.

The Board continues to strengthen the Company’s executive leadership and governance framework with experienced and well-credentialed data center and AI infrastructure leaders as VivoPower advances the buildout of its sovereign-powered AI data center platform.

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning B Corporation with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Today, VivoPower’s mission is to be the independent, trusted partner for sovereign nations that develop and operate sustainable data center infrastructure, ensuring sovereign control over power, data, and national intelligence. In doing so, VivoPower helps sovereign nations bridge the gap between their energy assets and their AI ambitions by providing the Power-to-X infrastructure necessary to build and control their own domestic intelligence hubs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact

Shareholder Enquiries

