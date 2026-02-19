QURE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of uniQure N.V. Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by April 13, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased uniQure N.V. (“uniQure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QURE) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your uniQure investments, you have until April 13, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of September 24, 2025 through October 31, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (1) the design of uniQure’s Pivotal Study including comparison of the Pivotal Study results to the ENROLL-HD external historical data set was not fully approved by the FDA and (2) the Company downplayed the likelihood that, despite purportedly highly successful results from the Pivotal Study, uniQure would have to delay its BLA timeline to perform additional studies to supplement its BLA submission.

On November 3, 2025, uniQure disclosed that the Company “believes that the FDA currently no longer agrees that data from the Phase I/II studies of AMT-130 in comparison to an external control, as per the prespecified protocols and statistical analysis plans shared with the FDA in advance of the analyses, may be adequate to provide the primary evidence in support of a BLA submission.” The Company added, “Consequently, the timing of the BLA submission for AMT-130 is now unclear.” On this news, the price of uniQure shares declined by $33.40 per share, or approximately 49.33%, from $67.69 per share on October 31, 2025 to close at $34.29 on November 3, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired uniQure securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

