NUSCALE CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against NuScale Power Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NuScale Power Corporation (“NuScale” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SMR) in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon - Portland Division on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired NuScale Class A common stock between May 13, 2025 and November 6, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 20, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ENTRA1 Energy LLC (“ENTRA1”) had never built, financed, or operated any significant projects– let alone projects in the highly technical and complicated field of nuclear power generation during its entire operating history; (2) NuScale had entrusted its commercialization, distribution, and deployment of its NuScale Power Module (“NPMs”) and hundreds of millions of dollars of NuScale capital to an entity that lacked any significant prior experience owning, financing, or operating nuclear energy generation facilities; (3) the purported experience and qualifications attributed to ENTRA1 by defendants during the Class Period in fact referred to the purported experience and qualifications of the principals of the Habboush Group, a distinct entity without significant experience in the field of nuclear power generation; and (4) as a result, NuScale’s commercialization strategy was exposed to material, undisclosed risks of failure, delays, regulatory challenges, or other negative setbacks. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





