Yanik Guillemette Announces the Launch of Accolad’s USD and EUR International Catalogs to Support Global Companies and Hybrid Workforces





BOISBRIAND, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolad Technologies Inc., a Canadian company specializing in automated employee recognition and reward delivery, today announced the official launch of its new international reward catalogs in USD and EUR, enabling organizations to recognize employees and partners worldwide with locally relevant experiences aligned with regional markets.

This new infrastructure provides access to hundreds of digital gift cards from major retailers across North America and Europe, fully integrated within the Accolad platform.

As hybrid work and distributed teams become the norm, many organizations face a growing operational challenge: delivering consistent recognition programs across multiple jurisdictions, currencies, and commercial environments.

“Companies no longer operate within a single country or currency. Our clients needed a solution capable of recognizing global teams without administrative or financial friction,” said Yanik Guillemette, Chair of Accolad’s External Advisory Committee on Technology and Innovation. “With the addition of USD and EUR catalogs, we are removing a major barrier to international employee recognition.”

Recognition built for global realities

With this expansion, organizations can now:

Send rewards in USD or EUR based on recipient location

based on recipient location Offer localized catalogs featuring recognized brands in each market

Simplify recognition program management across international subsidiaries

Effectively recognize remote employees and distributed teams





The platform fully automates reward delivery, currency handling, and user experience, allowing HR teams and managers to deploy global recognition programs without operational complexity.

A key milestone in Accolad’s international growth

Already used by Canadian and international organizations across manufacturing, aerospace, financial services, and technology sectors, Accolad continues expanding its capabilities to meet the growing needs of companies operating across multiple markets.

This announcement aligns with Accolad’s vision of transforming employee recognition into an automated digital infrastructure adapted to modern economic realities and distributed work environments.

About Accolad Technologies Inc.

Accolad is a Canadian technology platform that automates rewards, incentives, and employee recognition programs for organizations. Its solution enables companies to manage service anniversaries, performance rewards, and referral payments through an integrated and scalable digital infrastructure.

